2020 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
- QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals:
- DE Chase Young, Washington Redskins:
- CB Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions:
- OT Andrew Thomas, New York Giants:
- QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Signed. Tagovailoa signed his rookie contract May 11.
- QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers:
- DT Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers: Signed. Brown signed his rookie contract May 8.
- LB Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals:
- CB C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars:
- OT Jedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns:
- OT Mekhi Becton, New York Jets:
- WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders:
- OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
- DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers:
- WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos:
- CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons:
- WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys:
- OT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins:
- CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders:
- EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars:
- WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles:
- WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings:
- LB Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers:
- C Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints:
- WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers:
- QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers:
- LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks:
- LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens:
- OT Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee Titans:
- CB Noah Igbinoghene, Miami Dolphins:
- CB Jeff Gladney, Minnesota Vikings:
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: