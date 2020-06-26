49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

A fourth and fifth first-round pick have signed their rookie deals.

The San Francisco 49ers inked first-round picks Javon Kinlaw Brandon Aiyuk to their four-year contracts, the team announced Friday, per a source informed on the situation. As with all rookie deals, the pacts come with a fifth-year team option.

Kinlaw and Aiyuk join quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and offensive tackle Austin Jackson as the only other first-rounders to sign their deals thus far.

As noted earlier this week, more than 180 draft picks remain unsigned just over a month before training camps are set to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Staring at a fiscal log-jam down the road along the defensive line, the Niners traded star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis earlier in the offseason in exchange for a first-round pick. The Niners used that No. 14 overall selection to snag Kinlaw, who they hope can grow into a replacement for Buckner.