Jaguars agree to terms with first-round pick CB CJ Henderson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have joined the handful of teams locking down their first-round pick.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Jags agreed to terms with No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson on his rookie deal. The team later confirmed the cornerback signed the deal.
The four-year deal is worth $20.5 million fully guaranteed. As with all first-round contracts, the agreement comes with a fifth-year team option. Rapoport noted there are no offsets to Henderson's deal.
The Florida product shined at the NFL Scouting Combine and was the second cornerback drafted in 2020. At 6 feet, Henderson owns superb ball skills and projects as a physical press-coverage outside corner with shadow upside.
The Jags entered the draft with a massive need at corner after trading Jalen Ramsey during the 2019 season and A.J. Bouye in March.
Henderson joins Rashaan Melvin and D.J. Hayden as Jacksonville's top corners heading into the 2020 season.