No. 10 pick Jedrick Wills signs with Browns

The second offensive lineman off the board is the first to sign his rookie contract.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday evening per a source informed of the situation. His agent later tweeted out a photo of Wills signing his deal and the Browns announced it.

A standout for Alabama, Wills was the second offensive tackle off the board in the draft, following Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who was selected at No. 4 by the Giants.

Wills, the fifth of seven Browns rookies to sign their contracts thus far, started 28 straight games at 'Bama to conclude his career, which saw him allow just one sack and 3.5 hurries in his junior campaign.