Monday, Jul 27, 2020 01:45 PM

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints locked down first-round offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz to his rookie contract.

The team announced it signed its entire draft class Monday: Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and quarterback Tommy Stevens (seventh).

As with all first-round deals, Ruiz's four-year pact includes a fifth-year team option.

Ruiz, the No. 24 overall pick out of Michigan, brings a bulldozing blocker with athleticism to pull to the middle of the Saints' offensive line. Ruiz owns the ability to play center and guard.

Paired with 2019 second-round pick Erik McCoy, the Saints have a young tandem to deploy in the interior for years to come. The Saints O-line of Terron Armstead (left tackle), Andrus Peat (left guard), McCoy, Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk (right tackle) should be among the best blocking units in the NFL in 2020.

Related Content

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
news

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar were placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for yardage in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers agree to adjusted deal after trade request

The San Francisco 49ers smoothed everything out with Raheem Mostert. The running back finalized a new deal with the Niners on Monday, according to the running back's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Roger Goodell writes letter to NFL fans as training camps start across U.S.

With training camps beginning in earnest across the NFL this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed fans around the world with a letter published Monday.
Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19
news

Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer, VP of sports medicine and the club's infection control officer, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.
NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 
news

NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 

The NFLPA announced it has approved IDER plans for 20 of the 32 teams as of Monday. 
Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks (1) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Seahawks agree to terms with first-round LB Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks' front office got busy over the weekend with a blockbuster trade and followed it Monday by securing its top pick. Seattle has agreed to terms on a four-year, $12.35 million deal with linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, left, and Brittany Brees pose in the audience at the 5th annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
news

Drew Brees donating $5M to build healthcare centers in Louisiana

Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Monday announced a donation of $5 million to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana, especially in underserved communities, in a partnership with Ochsner Health. 
Washington Redskins' Alex Smith before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith expected to start camp on PUP list 

Washington QB Alex Smith is expected to start training camp on the team's active/physically unable to perform list.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won, 17-9. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Pederson: Eagles might increase scrimmages in training camp

With zero preseason games in 2020, NFL coaches will have to get creative in how they conduct practices. Eagles coach Doug Pederson noted he might plan for more scrimmages than in a normal.
Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID
news

Andy Reid's message to NFL, NFLPA: This is all of us vs. COVID

The upended NFL offseason led to comparisons to 2011 when a labor dispute kept players out of team buildings well into July. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that while offseason workouts have been scrapped, same as in 2011, the battle is much different.
Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'
news

Bill O'Brien: 2020 will be a 'difficult year for younger players'

With an elongated ramp-up period before practices begin and no preseason games to wet their feet during, rookies and young players will have a difficult learning curve to maneuver. It's an issue coaches, like Houston's Bill O'Brien, are acutely aware of this offseason.
