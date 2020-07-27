New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

The New Orleans Saints locked down first-round offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz to his rookie contract.
The team announced it signed its entire draft class Monday: Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and quarterback Tommy Stevens (seventh).
As with all first-round deals, Ruiz's four-year pact includes a fifth-year team option.
Ruiz, the No. 24 overall pick out of Michigan, brings a bulldozing blocker with athleticism to pull to the middle of the Saints' offensive line. Ruiz owns the ability to play center and guard.
Paired with 2019 second-round pick Erik McCoy, the Saints have a young tandem to deploy in the interior for years to come. The Saints O-line of Terron Armstead (left tackle), Andrus Peat (left guard), McCoy, Ruiz and Ryan Ramczyk (right tackle) should be among the best blocking units in the NFL in 2020.