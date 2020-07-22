Buccaneers agree to terms with 13th-overall pick Tristan Wirfs

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Tristan Wirfs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported , per a source informed of the situation. The contract, which Wirfs will officially sign when he arrives at the team's facility for training camp, is a fully-guaranteed deal worth $16.23 million, Rapoport added.

Wirfs was considered to be one of the top two tackles in the 2020 class coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine, but ended up being the fourth tackle taken in the draft after the Giants surprised many by selecting Andrew Thomas with the fourth-overall pick, Jedrick Wills went to the Browns at No. 10 and Mekhi Becton was taken by the Jets with the following pick. Excited by the chance to snag Wirfs to fill a massive need on a team expected to contend now, Tampa Bay traded up one spot to take Wirfs 13th overall.