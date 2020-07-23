Around the NFL

Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract.

The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal is fully guaranteed and worth $14.01 million, Rapoport added, clearing the way for Lamb to join the team as rookies start to report to clubs across the NFL.

If you turned on your television on Saturdays in the fall in the last two years, there's a good chance Lamb flashed across the screen. The 6-foot-2 wideout made highlight-reel catches for much of his Oklahoma career, serving as a key target for quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts before joining them in the NFL.

He moves to Dallas, where the Cowboys' choice of him at No. 17 might end up being a steal. Lamb was alongside Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy in the discussion for top receiver in a very deep class for much of the pre-draft process, yet he ended up being the third receiver off the board to a team that didn't quite need a first-rounder at the position, but simply couldn't pass on his potential.

In a sign of Dallas' hope for things to come, Lamb was anointed as the next Cowboys star receiver by owner Jerry Jones, who placed No. 88 on him shortly after he was drafted. He'll soon get his first chance to don the number worn by previous Cowboys greats Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant in his quest to live up to the legacy of the famed jersey.

Related Content

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal
news

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round pick signing their rookie deals continues. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus.
Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade
news

Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room. Thielen explains why he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported for duty in Tampa. The new Buccaneers quarterback arrived for the first time at the team's facility Thursday morning. Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests.
Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation
news

Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Just days after claiming his retirement, Antonio Brown said he is not retired and wants the NFL to conclude its ongoing investigation on the free-agent wideout. 
Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington
news

Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

Chase Young, the top defender selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, signed his rookie contract Thursday morning.
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs looks to make a block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Buccaneers agree to terms with 13th-overall pick Tristan Wirfs

Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on the first-rounder's four-year, fully guaranteed $16.23M contract with a fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'
news

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'

The Raiders have spent the last few years looking less like the Silver and Black and more like something else. Owner Mark Davis believes WR Henry Ruggs III will help usher in a return to their historically successful, and speedy, ways.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
A fan wears a mask to protect from wildfire air before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
news

Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

The NFLPA on Wednesday announced that eight teams' infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.
Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen
news

Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen. The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer.
