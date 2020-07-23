Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract.

The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The deal is fully guaranteed and worth $14.01 million, Rapoport added, clearing the way for Lamb to join the team as rookies start to report to clubs across the NFL.

If you turned on your television on Saturdays in the fall in the last two years, there's a good chance Lamb flashed across the screen. The 6-foot-2 wideout made highlight-reel catches for much of his Oklahoma career, serving as a key target for quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts before joining them in the NFL.

He moves to Dallas, where the Cowboys' choice of him at No. 17 might end up being a steal. Lamb was alongside Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy in the discussion for top receiver in a very deep class for much of the pre-draft process, yet he ended up being the third receiver off the board to a team that didn't quite need a first-rounder at the position, but simply couldn't pass on his potential.