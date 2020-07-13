Lions agree with No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah on rookie contract

The Detroit Lions will have their top draft pick under contract when training camp opens later this month.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Lions reached an agreement on a four-year contract with No. 3 overall pick CB Jeff Okudah, per a source informed of the deal.

As with all first-round deals, the contract comes with a fifth-year team option.

The consensus top corner in the draft, the Ohio State product owns the size at 6-foot-1 and length to slide right into the starting rotation. Okudah's physical traits fit well in Matt Patricia's scheme, which calls for a plethora of press coverage on the outside.

The first-round pick joins veteran Desmond Trufant as a projected starter alongside nickel Justin Coleman in a revamped secondary. Selecting Okudah became a priority after the Lions traded Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay.