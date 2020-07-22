Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen, the team announced Wednesday.

The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer. In short, Queen is the ideal three-down linebacker for today's NFL game. He was named the defensive MVP of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

With plus coverage skills and blitzing ability, Queen should never need to come off the field.