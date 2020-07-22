Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 11:57 AM

Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen, the team announced Wednesday.

The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer. In short, Queen is the ideal three-down linebacker for today's NFL game. He was named the defensive MVP of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

With plus coverage skills and blitzing ability, Queen should never need to come off the field.

Queen still has room to grow but should step in immediately as a playmaker and perfect movable chess piece in the middle of Don Martindale's defense.

