First-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson, No. 20 pick, signs with Jaguars

First-round selection K'Lavon Chaisson is aiming to provide the Jacksonville Jaguars with another defensive stalwart and the first step toward doing that was taken care of on Monday.

Chaisson, the No. 20 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, signed his rookie contract, the team announced.

Along with the LSU linebacker, three other Jaguars rookies signed Monday -- safety Daniel Thomas (fifth round), quarterback Jake Luton (sixth round) and cornerback Chris Claybrooks (seventh round) -- to ensure every Jacksonville draft pick has inked his deal as training camp begins to open this week for rookies.

In his junior season, Chaisson played a crucial role in delivering a national championship to the Bayou, as he posted 6.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 60 tackles.