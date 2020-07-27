Giants, No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas agree to terms on four-year deal

The draft's first tackle selected is getting ready to put pen to paper.

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Andrew Thomas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The four-year contract is worth $32.345 million and includes a $21.1 million signing bonus, Rapoport added, per a source informed of the deal.

Thomas' selection was a surprise to most everyone who evaluated the tackle class, with some expecting Louisville's Mekhi Becton to go first among the position group, and others pegging Alabama's Jedrick Wills as the top tackle taken. Instead it was Thomas, the long Georgia blocker with a powerful punch who caught the eye of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.