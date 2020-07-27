Around the NFL

Giants, No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas agree to terms on four-year deal

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The draft's first tackle selected is getting ready to put pen to paper.

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Andrew Thomas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The four-year contract is worth $32.345 million and includes a $21.1 million signing bonus, Rapoport added, per a source informed of the deal.

Thomas' selection was a surprise to most everyone who evaluated the tackle class, with some expecting Louisville's Mekhi Becton to go first among the position group, and others pegging Alabama's Jedrick Wills as the top tackle taken. Instead it was Thomas, the long Georgia blocker with a powerful punch who caught the eye of Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Thomas will join a Giants line that already has one well-paid tackle in Nate Solder on the left side. The rookie is expected to instead man the right tackle position alongside premier right guard Kevin Zeitler.

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020
news

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020

Despite trading arguably his franchise's best player to the Seahawks, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Monday that New York is not giving up on the upcoming season. 
Nov 17, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up before the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
news

Washington RB Derrius Guice cleared to play in 2020

Derrius Guice cleared a hurdle on his path back to the field when he received a clean bill of health to start the week. The Washington running back passed his physical, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, and is cleared to return to all football activities.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs towards the sidelines after a short pass reception against Mississippi State during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. LSU won 36-13. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among players on reserve/COVID-19 list

One of the Vikings' two first-round selections, WR Justin Jefferson, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (16) returns a kick during the first half of an NFL football against the New York Jets on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Ravens KR De'Anthony Thomas latest player to opt out of season

Baltimore Ravens kick returner/wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas will opt out of the 2020 season.  The team announced Thomas has taken a voluntary opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers express interest in signing ex-Viking Everson Griffen

After a decade in Minnesota, could Everson Griffen join a division rival? The Green Bay Packers are among the teams who have expressed interest in signing Griffen.
Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
news

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar were placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for yardage in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers agree to adjusted deal after trade request

The San Francisco 49ers smoothed everything out with Raheem Mostert. The running back finalized a new deal with the Niners on Monday, according to the running back's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Roger Goodell writes letter to NFL fans as training camps start across U.S.

With training camps beginning in earnest across the NFL this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed fans around the world with a letter published Monday.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

The Saints announced their signed their entire draft class Monday: Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and QB Tommy Stevens (seventh). 
Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19
news

Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that Eric Sugarman, the team's head athletic trainer, VP of sports medicine and the club's infection control officer, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with members of his family.
NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 
news

NFLPA says 20 of 32 teams' IDER plans approved 

The NFLPA announced it has approved IDER plans for 20 of the 32 teams as of Monday. 
