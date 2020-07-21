1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire signs with Chiefs

The Super Bowl champions' latest weapon and Patrick Mahomes' newest option is on board for the Kansas City Chiefs' repeat bid.

Chiefs first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening.

Selected 32nd overall to end the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Edwards-Helaire was the top back taken in the draft.

Edwards-Helaire looks to many like a luxury pick for the already explosive Chiefs offense who should be an enticing compliment to Damien Williams.

As the Tigers dominated en route to a national crown, Edwards-Helaire goes from one champion to another on the heels of a phenomenal junior campaign in which he had 17 total touchdowns (16 rushing) and 1,867 scrimmage yards (1,414).