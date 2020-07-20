Falcons sign first-round selection CB A.J. Terrell

Rookies are reporting to training camp and draft picks are getting signed.

In one fell swoop on Monday, the Atlanta Falcons announced they signed all six of their 2020 NFL Draft selections, led by first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was the No. 16 pick of the draft.

Terrell, a 6-foot-1 CB out of Clemson, is likely to jump straight into the Falcons starting lineup to aid an ailing defense. Though he's likely to need to improve his tackling, Terrell provides a long and physical presence on the outside who's capable of press-man coverage and showcases solid fundamentals.