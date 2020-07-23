Around the NFL

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

Minnesota's newest target for Kirk Cousins is under contract.

The Vikings signed first-round pick Justin Jefferson to his four-year rookie deal. Minnesota announced Jefferson's signing Thursday along with its other 13 selections from the 2020 draft, including No. 31 pick Jeff Gladney.

Selected with the 22nd-overall pick, Jefferson starred as part of LSU's prolific passing offense in 2019, catching 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to a College Football Playoff National Championship. The quarterback throwing to Jefferson, Joe Burrow, won the Heisman Trophy and was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson will continue wearing purple and gold in a city much more northern than Baton Rouge, but he'll find himself in an offense that should create opportunities for him to succeed. The greatest challenge for the rookie will be finding his footing while also under the pressure of replacing Stefon Diggs, who was traded to Buffalo in March. He'll have a legitimate target lining up opposite him in Adam Thielen, a highly skilled veteran who should help take some of the pressure off of the rookie.

