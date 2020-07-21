Cardinals agree to $20.66M deal with first-rounder Isaiah Simmons

We're mere weeks from seeing the first professional snaps of one of the spring's most-hyped players.
The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with linebacker Isaiah Simmons on a four-year deal worth $20.66 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Simmons gets a signing bonus of $12.58 million, Rapoport added.
Simmons spent his college career squarely in the spotlight at powerhouse Clemson, where he flourished as a freakishly athletic linebacker who played at all three levels of the defense (defensive line, box linebacker, slot corner, wide corner and deep safety) in 2019. In fact, his success all over the field caused some to question what his actual position would be in the NFL, and it wasn't the first time onlookers wondered aloud where Simmons' future might be headed.
Years before he was a college football star, Simmons was a long-jump phenom in high school in Olathe, Kansas. His high school track and field coach recently told ESPN he thought "there definitely could have been some Olympic rings in his future."
Simmons joined Clemson's track and field team and impressed its coach right away, but he only jumped in one event before committing to football for good.
On the NFL field, his first position will be linebacker, where the Cardinals hope Simmons' rare ability will help him transition from All-American to All-Pro. The clock starts ticking on his chance to live up to the hype this fall, where Simmons will have a chance to prove that he can bring to the NFL what made him so special in college.