Cardinals agree to $20.66M deal with first-rounder Isaiah Simmons

We're mere weeks from seeing the first professional snaps of one of the spring's most-hyped players.

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms with linebacker Isaiah Simmons on a four-year deal worth $20.66 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Simmons gets a signing bonus of $12.58 million, Rapoport added.

Simmons spent his college career squarely in the spotlight at powerhouse Clemson, where he flourished as a freakishly athletic linebacker who played at all three levels of the defense (defensive line, box linebacker, slot corner, wide corner and deep safety) in 2019. In fact, his success all over the field caused some to question what his actual position would be in the NFL, and it wasn't the first time onlookers wondered aloud where Simmons' future might be headed.

Years before he was a college football star, Simmons was a long-jump phenom in high school in Olathe, Kansas. His high school track and field coach recently told ESPN he thought "there definitely could have been some Olympic rings in his future."

Simmons joined Clemson's track and field team and impressed its coach right away, but he only jumped in one event before committing to football for good.