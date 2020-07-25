2nd first-rounder signed: Raiders ink CB Damon Arnette

Another season of multiple first-round draft picks for the Raiders has now been signed, sealed and delivered.

Cornerback Damon Arnette, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected with the 19th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract the team announced on Saturday. It's a four-year rookie deal worth $13.4 million with a $7.3 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Arnette's signing comes just days after fellow first-rounder Henry Ruggs inked his rookie deal with the Raiders. Last season, the Raiders had a trio of first-round selections.