Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 02:25 PM

2nd first-rounder signed: Raiders ink CB Damon Arnette

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Another season of multiple first-round draft picks for the Raiders has now been signed, sealed and delivered.

Cornerback Damon Arnette, whom the Las Vegas Raiders selected with the 19th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract the team announced on Saturday. It's a four-year rookie deal worth $13.4 million with a $7.3 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Arnette's signing comes just days after fellow first-rounder Henry Ruggs inked his rookie deal with the Raiders. Last season, the Raiders had a trio of first-round selections.

A physical player with experience from four years at Ohio State, Arnette was taken earlier than some expected, though the Raiders had a glaring need at cornerback. As a senior, Arnette was a second-team All-Big Ten pick who recorded 35 tackles, eight passes defended and one interception, which he returned 96 yards for a touchdown.

Related Content

Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision
news

Patrick Mahomes supports Duvernay-Tardif's opt-out decision

Less than 24 hours after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's announcement he would opt out of the 2020 season, Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the media he respects and supports his offensive lineman's decision. 
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) and defensive end Chris Jones (95) yell as they celebrate a tackle during the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs' Chris Jones and Co. look to put D in dynasty

Down the stretch of a season that would culminate in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years, Kansas City led the NFL in scoring defense from Weeks 11-17, according to NFL Research. Will the Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu-led band be able to carry over its late-season surge into 2020?
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (96) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Rebuilt offensive line looks to keep Russell Wilson upright

Since joining the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has been sacked an alarming 347 times -- more than anybody else, per NFL Research. A significantly changed offensive line will look to keep the Pro Bowl QB much better protected in 2020.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws downfield to a receiver in an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Lions 27-17. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Drew Lock looks to be lucky No. 7 starter for Broncos

Since the retirement of Peyton Manning, Denver has been constantly searching for a new franchise quarterback. Drew Lock is the seventh starter since Manning and looks to hold down the job and excel in 2020.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

No added pressure for Patrick Mahomes after $500M deal

Patrick Mahomes recently signed the largest contract in sports history, but the new deal isn't bringing about new pressure for the standout Chiefs QB.
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season
news

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season

In a lengthy post shared via his Twitter account on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced his intention to opt out of the 2020 season.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith stands on the sideline in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
news

Alex Smith's doctors clear veteran QB for football activity

QB Alex Smith's improbable return to the turf is inching closer to reality. The 36-year-old Smith, who suffered a catastrophic right tibia and fibula compound fracture two seasons ago, is expected to report to the Washington Football Team facility Monday for a physical. 
NFLPA informs players 12 rookies tested positive for COVID-19
news

NFLPA informs players 12 rookies tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA informed players Friday night that 12 rookies have tested positive for COVID-19 leaguewide, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalize three-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach.
NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to CBA
news

NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments to CBA

NFLPA player representatives voted in favor of adjustments to the Collective Bargaining Agreement caused by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA
news

NFLPA Executive Committee votes to recommend changes to CBA

The latest economic proposal between the NFL and NFLPA would not change the salary cap in 2020. The proposal sent to the NFLPA board of player reps for a vote would spread the impact of any revenue shortfall in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic over four years beginning in 2021.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL