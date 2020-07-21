Raiders agree to terms with No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs

The Raiders have struck a deal with their top pick of 2020.

Las Vegas has agreed to terms with receiver Henry Ruggs III, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The agreed-upon deal is worth $16.67 million over four years, Rapoport added.

Ruggs vaulted up the draft board thanks to a pre-draft process that showcased his hyper-athleticism via an excellent NFL Scouting Combine workout and circulation of his highlight tape from Alabama and his high school basketball days. Las Vegas' selection of the speed demon as the first receiver off the board at No. 12 was vintage Raiders, opting for a player with a fantastic athletic ceiling when in need a home-run threat.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock made it clear in February his team needed receivers, and he went about addressing the position by drafting Ruggs, highlight catch-maker Bryan Edwards (a third-round pick out of South Carolina) and Kentucky playmaker Lynn Bowden Jr.