Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III injures thigh helping friend move

Henry Ruggs III's NFL career hasn't yet started, but he's already had a bit of a health scare.

The receiver was involved in an off-field incident helping a friend move and was apparently cut or suffered a puncture wound, but is "OK," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The wound is not serious, Rapoport added.

Ruggs' father spoke to AL.com on Monday and said Ruggs suffered a thigh injury and currently is using crutches to avoid putting pressure on his injured leg.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

"The #Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III," the team said in a statement, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report."