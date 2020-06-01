Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 01, 2020 02:25 PM

Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs III injures thigh helping friend move

Nick Shook

Henry Ruggs III's NFL career hasn't yet started, but he's already had a bit of a health scare.

The receiver was involved in an off-field incident helping a friend move and was apparently cut or suffered a puncture wound, but is "OK," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The wound is not serious, Rapoport added.

Ruggs' father spoke to AL.com on Monday and said Ruggs suffered a thigh injury and currently is using crutches to avoid putting pressure on his injured leg.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

"The #Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III," the team said in a statement, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report."

Ruggs was the first receiver taken in April's draft when the Las Vegas Raiders spent the 12th-overall pick on him. Once considered a battle between Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy for the top receiver spot, Ruggs sped past both in a surprise finish powered by the impressive nature of his fantastic highlight reel. He thankfully appears to have avoided a serious injury during a highly unusual offseason that hasn't allowed Ruggs to yet join his new Raiders teammates in person.

