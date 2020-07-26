Chargers agree to terms with first-round LB Kenneth Murray 

The Los Angeles Chargers have locked down another of their 2020 draft picks.

The Bolts have agreed to terms with Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, the No. 23 overall pick, on a four-year rookie contract worth $13 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per an informed source. Per the usual, Murray will sign once he passes his physical.

The Chargers excuted a draft-day trade with the Patriots to nab Murray, exchanging their 37th and 71st overall picks to acquire the prized prospect.

A first-team All-Big 12 selection and team captain in 2019, Murray shined during his time with the Sooners. He started all 42 career games and finished his three years in the program with 335 tackles, nine sacks and six pass deflections.