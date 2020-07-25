Chargers, No. 6 pick Justin Herbert close to finalizing $26.6M deal

Justin Herbert's days as a hopeful future franchise quarterback are closing in.

Herbert, the sixth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and the third QB selected, are working to finalize his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth roughly $26.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the deal is expected to be done soon.

A strong-armed athletic talent out of Oregon with prototypical NFL size at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Herbert threw for 3,471 yards with a 66.8 completion percentage and 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions in his senior campaign for the Ducks.

Taken after LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow was selected No. 1 by the Bengals and Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was picked No. 5 by the Dolphins, Herbert will join a Chargers team that parted with longtime face of the franchise Philip Rivers in the offseason. The Bolts' hope is that Herbert becomes the next face of the franchise, but at the onset he'll have to battle it out or wait behind Tyrod Taylor.