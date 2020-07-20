Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles locked up first-round pick Jalen Reagor ahead of training camp.

The team announced it agreed to terms with the No. 21 overall pick on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the four-year deal is worth $13.3 million.

As with all first-round rookie deals, the pact comes with a fifth-year team option.

The TCU product adds speed and explosion to an Eagles receiver corps that lacked both areas with DeSean Jackson injured most of last season.

Reagor offers deep speed and run-after-catch acumen that will play well in coach Doug Pederson's system. Pairing Jackson and Reagor gives Philly a duo that will stress defenses vertically. The rookie could evolve into a player that can play both on the outside and the slot position as the year progresses.