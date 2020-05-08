Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The first draft pick of the Matt Rhule era has been officially signed.

Derrick Brown and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a 4-year deal fully guaranteed for $23.621 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brown was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Panthers, who enter 2020 under the guise of a rookie head coach in Rhule. A defensive tackle out of Auburn, Brown spearheads a defensive youth movement in Carolina that saw six other draft picks invested on that side of the ball. It was the first time ever a team used all their draft picks on defense in the common draft era.

Brown will be paired with veteran Kawann Short on the defensive line and is expected to have a significant role in his rookie year. Phil Snow, who has worked with Rhule during his tenures at Baylor and Temple, is the Panthers' new defensive coordinator.

Brown is the first player selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to agree to terms on a contract.