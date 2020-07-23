Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round picks signing their rookie deals continues.

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus, per a sources informed of the pact. Jeudy receives 71 percent of his signing bonus up front. As with all first-round picks, the contract includes a fifth-year team option.

Jeudy is at the team facility to ink his contract and begin the COVID-19 testing process.

The Alabama product is the cleanest route-runner drafted this year and could be considered the best to enter the NFL in recent years.

Alongside his elite route-running skills, the 6-foot-1 wideout boasts plus athleticism, superb hands, elusiveness in space, run after catch ability, and good speed. The rookie is the complete package and could develop into a true No. 1 wideout.

Pairing Jeudy with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton, fellow rookie K.J. Hamler and holdovers like DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick give Broncos quarterback Drew Lock plenty of receiving weapons to make a Year 2 leap. Toss in tight end Noah Fant and running backs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon, and the Denver offense is poised to explode in 2020.