Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 20, 2020 06:47 PM

Dolphins agree to terms with 30th-overall pick Noah Igbinoghene

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins have their most valuable recent draft picks under contract.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Igbinoghene was the No. 30 pick of the draft. Miami's agreement makes it three for three on first-round picks under a covenant for employment, and just 11 first-round picks signed in the entire NFL.

The Dolphins turned former first-round selections brought in by a previous regime into new draft capital, spending it on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, USC tackle Austin Jackson and Igbinoghene, who slots in as a starting nickel corner in Miami's revamped secondary.

As the third corner in a group that also includes Xavien Howard and offseason acquisition Byron Jones, Igbinoghene doesn't have to meet sky-high expectations early but could be in a position to thrive. Getting his contract done ahead of the start of camp also makes for one less task to worry about accomplishing in a most unusual of offseasons.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) lines up during pregame warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Cameron Jordan: 'Nothing in me' says Saints aren't title-caliber team

Saints standout DE Cam Jordan is a firm believer that the time is now for New Orleans to win a championship.
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Antonio Brown tweets that he is done playing football

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown once again seems to be retiring from the NFL. Brown tweeted Monday that he is done playing football.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chris Jones 'had a feeling' deal would happen after Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told reporters Monday that he "had a feeling" that his contract would happen after Patrick Mahomes' signed his record deal.
General view of the interior of MetLife Stadium during an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 32-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Giants, Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that "his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice."
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers speak to clear air after RB's trade request

Running back Raheem Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the 49ers' organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward after he made a trade request.
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'anxious' to see new secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open training camp next week and once practices begin there is one position group that especially will have GM Mike Mayock's eye: the secondary.
Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor
news

Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles locked up first-round pick Jalen Reagor ahead of training camp. The team announced it agreed to terms with the No. 21 overall pick on Monday. Ian Rapoport reports that the four-year deal is worth $13.3 million.  
Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't
news

Raiders owner Mark Davis won't attend home games if fans can't

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't plan to attend home games if his fans are barred from the stadium: "I won't go if the fans can't go, and the way it looks right now there won't be any fans at our games."
Chiefs, Texans rookies report to team facilities Monday
news

Chiefs, Texans rookies report to team facilities Monday

It's reporting day for rookies of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. It will be far from a normal first day of work, however.
Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars
news

Tyreek Hill: Mahomes 'worth even more' than half-billion dollars

Fresh off a Super Bowl-winning season, the Kansas City Chiefs rewarded Patrick Mahomes with the biggest contract in the NFL, but WR Tyreek Hill thinks his QB is worth even more.
NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020
news

NFL proposes playing just one preseason game in 2020

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the NFL's latest proposal to the NFLPA, which includes just one preseason game in 2020.
