Dolphins agree to terms with 30th-overall pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins have their most valuable recent draft picks under contract.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Igbinoghene was the No. 30 pick of the draft. Miami's agreement makes it three for three on first-round picks under a covenant for employment, and just 11 first-round picks signed in the entire NFL.

The Dolphins turned former first-round selections brought in by a previous regime into new draft capital, spending it on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, USC tackle Austin Jackson and Igbinoghene, who slots in as a starting nickel corner in Miami's revamped secondary.