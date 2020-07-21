Around the NFL

Big signing: Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton inking rookie deal

The big guy is in the building.

All 6-foot-7, 360-plus pounds of offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing his rookie deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening.

The former Louisville standout and 11th overall pick is signing his fully guaranteed $18.45 million contract and is in town already, Rapoport added.

Looking to keep young franchise quarterback Sam Darnold upright for what the franchise hopes is a fruitful future, the Jets revamped their offensive line this offseason and Becton figures to slide in from the outset at left tackle.

A monster presence, Becton also moves very well for his size and his long arms and quick feet are a huge bonus. In addition to maintaining Darnold's health, he should also be a plus-run blocker.

Edwards-Helaire couldn't have landed in a better place than with the Chiefs. He's a perfect fit for the offense of coach Andy Reid, who has had a ton of success with pass-catching running backs during his time in the NFL. The LSU product, who has drawn comparison to Brian Westbrook, is both an elite receiver and route runner. I would expect Clyde the Glyde to be the top overall rookie picked in most re-drafts.
news

1st-round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire signs with Chiefs

Chiefs first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has signed his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
news

Falcons sign first-round selection CB A.J. Terrell

Atlanta announced on Monday that is has signed all six of its draft picks, including first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell out of Clemson.
LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

First-rounder K'Lavon Chaisson, No. 20 pick, signs with Jaguars

LSU linebacker inked his rookie deal with the Jaguars on Monday along with three other picks, as the club has now signed all its selections. 
Auburn defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4) runs back a kick against Alabama during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins agree to terms with 30th-overall pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins signed their third and final first-round draft pick, inking No. 30 pick CB Noah Igbinoghene.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) lines up during pregame warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Cameron Jordan: 'Nothing in me' says Saints aren't title-caliber team

Saints standout DE Cam Jordan is a firm believer that the time is now for New Orleans to win a championship.
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Antonio Brown tweets that he is done playing football

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown once again seems to be retiring from the NFL. Brown tweeted Monday that he is done playing football.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chris Jones 'had a feeling' deal would happen after Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told reporters Monday that he "had a feeling" that his contract would happen after Patrick Mahomes' signed his record deal.
General view of the interior of MetLife Stadium during an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won, 32-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Giants, Jets to play without fans at MetLife Stadium in 2020

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that "his Executive Order limiting outdoor public gatherings will apply to events at MetLife Stadium until further notice."
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) watches from the sideline during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. The 49ers defeated the Rams 20-7. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers speak to clear air after RB's trade request

Running back Raheem Mostert spoke to a high-ranking member of the 49ers' organization to clear the air and get on the same page moving forward after he made a trade request.
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock looks on during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock 'anxious' to see new secondary

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open training camp next week and once practices begin there is one position group that especially will have GM Mike Mayock's eye: the secondary.
news

Eagles agree to terms with first-round WR Jalen Reagor

The Eagles locked up first-round pick Jalen Reagor ahead of training camp. The team announced it agreed to terms with the No. 21 overall pick on Monday. Ian Rapoport reports that the four-year deal is worth $13.3 million.  
