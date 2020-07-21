Big signing: Jets' first-round pick Mekhi Becton inking rookie deal

The big guy is in the building.

All 6-foot-7, 360-plus pounds of offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing his rookie deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening.

The former Louisville standout and 11th overall pick is signing his fully guaranteed $18.45 million contract and is in town already, Rapoport added.

Looking to keep young franchise quarterback Sam Darnold upright for what the franchise hopes is a fruitful future, the Jets revamped their offensive line this offseason and Becton figures to slide in from the outset at left tackle.