Titans, first-round OT Isaiah Wilson agree to terms 

The last of a phenomenal cast of first-round offensive tackles has been signed -- and the last of the 2020 NFL Draft's first-round class.

The last remaining unsigned first-rounder, Isaiah Wilson, the mammoth people mover out of Georgia, has inked his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. The rookie deal is for four years and $11.57 million with a $5.97 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Along with his signing, Wilson was also activated off the Titans' reserve/COVID-19 list, which he had previously been placed on.

A 6-foot-6, 350-pounder, who dominates the run game and uses his hands excellently, was the 29th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was selected after fellow Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 to the Giants -- who also signed on Monday -- Jedrick Wills (Browns, No. 10), Mekhi Becton (Jets, No. 11), Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers, No. 13) and Austin Jackson (Dolphins, No. 18). Though Wilson, 21, and Jackson were not regarded among the big four that were so highly raved about, Wilson is a perfect fit for the Titans' Derrick Henry-led rushing attack.

He also has the power to absorb bull rushes and protect Ryan Tannehill, but he will need to improve and develop his game there.