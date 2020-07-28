Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020

Titans place first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tennessee Titans first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.

Wilson was selected No. 29 overall out of Georgia. The team has yet to announce the signing of his rookie contract.

The COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive for the virus or have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Wilson was expected to battle for a starting gig along the Titans offensive line.

Vrabel said Tuesday that he didn't think the lack of offseason would affect whether the first-round pick could contribute right away.

"The lines of scrimmage, I think are something that there is some carryover from the college level, especially playing in a big conference, for a big school, that carries over," Vrabel said. "Some of the techniques might be different, but a lot of the blocking schemes are going to be similar. ... I would say the playbook isn't quite as large (for a lineman) than, say, a wide receiver, the learning. If I'm a right tackle, I know I'm going to line up next to the right guard and I'm going to have a split. But with a receiver, his alignment may be on either side, it may be inside, it may be outside, on top of the numbers, it's two yards inside the numbers.

"And so we're hopeful we'll get (Wilson) up to speed after seeing him in the Zoom meetings, having him here and we'll go from there."

Wilson was not the only player placed on the league's new reserve/COVID-19 list, as there were multiple:

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, a former second-round pick, and rookie offensive lineman Ryan Pope on their reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. 
  • The New York Jets placed defensive backs Bryce Hall and Shyheim on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The New York Giants placed wide receiver David Sills on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Green Bay Packers put linebacker Greg Roberts on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

