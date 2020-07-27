Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota's No. 1 receiver of the future is starting his career in isolation.

Justin Jefferson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Vikings announced. Jefferson was one of four Vikings to land on the list, joining offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.

The new reserve list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Teams are not permitted to disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

The first-round pick out of LSU arrives in Minnesota after a fantastic final season with the Tigers in which he starred in an offense engineered by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Jefferson is expected to fill the shoes left empty by the trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo in March.

The Vikings were not the only team to place players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reporting 18 players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and veterans report for testing Tuesday:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed rookie running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a third-round pick, on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Richie James was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Pelissero reported.

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive back Arrion Springs was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.