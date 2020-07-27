Seahawks agree to terms with first-round LB Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks' front office got busy over the weekend with a blockbuster trade and followed it Monday by securing its top pick.
Seattle has agreed to terms on a four-year, $12.35 million deal with linebacker Jordyn Brooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The pact includes a $6.458 million bonus, Rapoport added.
Brooks was a surprise first-round pick primarily because he wasn't a household name, but his potential is exciting. Brooks excels as a traditional box defender, quickly identifying plays and bursting to fill holes. He is decisive in his pursuit angles and explodes through tackles. His athleticism, closing speed and powerful burst should make for a quick transition to the pro game and creates the chance for a healthy amount of tackles for losses early in his career.
Our own Brian Baldinger tweeted an excellent, concise breakdown of what makes Brooks special:
Typically known for moving out of the first round, Seattle instead stuck around, selecting Brooks one pick before LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was taken by Baltimore. They'll be measured against each other for the length of their careers because of this, but Seattle might end up looking like geniuses for this selection. With Jamal Adams -- the prize of the aforementioned blockbuster trade -- roaming behind him, Seattle is set up for a potentially prosperous future on the defensive side of the ball.