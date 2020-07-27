Seahawks agree to terms with first-round LB Jordyn Brooks

Typically known for moving out of the first round, Seattle instead stuck around, selecting Brooks one pick before LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was taken by Baltimore. They'll be measured against each other for the length of their careers because of this, but Seattle might end up looking like geniuses for this selection. With Jamal Adams -- the prize of the aforementioned blockbuster trade -- roaming behind him, Seattle is set up for a potentially prosperous future on the defensive side of the ball.