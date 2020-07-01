Around the NFL

Packers sign QB Jordan Love to fully guaranteed rookie deal

Green Bay's potential long-term successor to Aaron Rodgers is officially under contract.

The Packers signed 26th-overall pick Jordan Love, the team announced Wednesday. Second-round pick A.J. Dillon also signed earlier Wednesday.

In a demonstration of the Packers' confidence in Love's future with the team, Green Bay signed him to a fully guaranteed four-year, $12,383,470 contract with a signing bonus of $6,566,160, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. It's the first time the No. 26 pick has received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system, Garafolo added.

Love's selection drew the ire of many Packers fans who were hoping Green Bay would spend its first-round pick on a receiver to add a weapon for Rodgers in Matt LaFleur's offense. Instead, the Packers looked toward the future, much like they did in 2005 when they spent the 24th-overall pick on Rodgers with Favre still on the roster.

That set up an ugly divorce, but Packers fans likely wouldn't trade the long-term outcome for a more graceful exit for Favre. After all, he was eventually invited back for his jersey retirement once the wounds healed.

Green Bay is hoping it can strike gold again with Love, whom the team described as having had "a dynamite 2018 season" at Utah State. His 2019 campaign wasn't as sharp, but his physical tools and potential still got him drafted in the first round. We'll see if it ends up being a wise pick.

Dillon arrives to Green Bay as a power-rushing complement to stud runner Aaron Jones. The former Boston College standout broke 1,000 yards on the ground in each of his three collegiate seasons, and while his selection also wasn't exactly showered with praise, he should fit nicely into LaFleur's offense in his second season as head coach.

A detail view of a football is seen on the field Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Houston. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

NFL will not hold supplemental draft in 2020

The NFL informed clubs it will not conduct a supplemental draft this year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Boston College running back AJ Dillon (2) runs over 50 yards for a touchdown against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Boston College won 26-19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Packers second-round RB AJ Dillon inks rookie deal

Green Bay Packers second-round draft pick A.J. Dillon signed his rookie contract Wednesday morning, officially joining workhorse Aaron Jones in the backfield. The former Division I standout rushed for 6,067 yards and 52 TDs in four seasons at Boston College.
After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last
news

After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last

Following a long night spent in a tree stand riding out a storm while wearing night-vision goggles -- yes, all of this really happened -- former Bears QB Jay Cutler identified the chicken killer as a raccoon.
Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate
news

Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate

Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times, tied with Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. The Cardinals quarterback took the blame for most of those takedowns. 
Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady
news

Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss set records with Tom Brady while both were in New England. However, Moss believes that with Cam Newton behind center, the Patriots offense could get really "fun." 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Patriots' Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu already working out together

Cam Newton isn't wasting any time getting to know his teammates, as the newly signed Patriots quarterback was spotted working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chris Jones looking for $20M per year 'or I won't play'

Following a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Chiefs DT is looking for more than K.C. wants to give, Jones tweets about holding out. 
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (97) rests during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Heyward: We must be 'very smart' about playing amid pandemic

As the NFL approaches an unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cameron Heyward gave his thoughts on the current situation and how it greatly affects him as a player with asthma. 
Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font
news

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Julian Edelman has a new quarterback in New England in Cam Newton. The Pats wide receiver gave his new signal-caller a warm welcome Tuesday on Twitter.
Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill
news

Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill

The Packers surprised everyone when selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it's a similar situation when the team drafted Aaron Rodgers upon his own departure from Green Bay, the Hall of Famer thinks they can utilize both QBs on the field.
NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
news

NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the NFL continues to prepare for a unique season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned an open letter Tuesday that focuses on player health being of the utmost importance. 
