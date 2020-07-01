Packers second-round RB AJ Dillon inks rookie deal

A second-round pick out of Boston College, Dillon is a workhorse bruiser who rushed for 4,382 yards on 845 carries (5.2 YPC) at 38 TDs in three seasons. His final year at BC, Dillon toted the rock 318 times for 1,685 yards and 14 scores.

The selection of the 247-pound between-the-tackles runner in the second-round left some Packers fans scratching their heads given other needs and the presence of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the backfield. Green Bay brass, however, defended the move and praised the bulldozing ability Dillon brings to the table. The Packers' draft signaled a clear desire to boost the run-game in 2020.