Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 01:20 PM

Packers second-round RB AJ Dillon inks rookie deal

Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers inked one of their high 2020 draft picks, the team announced Wednesday.

Running back AJ Dillon tweeted a photo signing his four-year rookie contract.

A second-round pick out of Boston College, Dillon is a workhorse bruiser who rushed for 4,382 yards on 845 carries (5.2 YPC) at 38 TDs in three seasons. His final year at BC, Dillon toted the rock 318 times for 1,685 yards and 14 scores.

The selection of the 247-pound between-the-tackles runner in the second-round left some Packers fans scratching their heads given other needs and the presence of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the backfield. Green Bay brass, however, defended the move and praised the bulldozing ability Dillon brings to the table. The Packers' draft signaled a clear desire to boost the run-game in 2020.

Jones noted on NFL Total Access last week that Dillon's selection is going to "raise my game." The Dillon pick could be insurance if the team is unable to lock down Jones, who enters the final year of his contract, long-term.

