Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

The top defender in the 2020 NFL Draft inked his contract.
Washington's No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young, tweeted a picture Thursday morning putting pen to paper on his four-year deal. As with all first-round picks, the pact comes with a fifth-year team option.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth $34.56 million with a $22.697 million signing bonus, per a source informed of the situation. Young receives 100 percent of his signing bonuses up front, added Rapoport.
In three years at Ohio State, Young compiled 30.5 sacks and 98 tackles, including 40.5 tackles for loss in 34 games. Young has been viewed by some scouts as a better edge-rushing prospect than either Bosa brother coming out of OSU. If Young lives up to that hype, the Washington defensive front could be wicked dangerous in 2020.
Coach Ron Rivera has gone as far as comparing Young to Julius Peppers and Von Miller. If that comparison proves true, Young would snag double-digit sacks and take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Young becomes the highest draft pick to sign his rookie deal, with the Bengals still waiting for top pick Joe Burrow to put his John Hancock on his rookie contract.