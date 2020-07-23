Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

In three years at Ohio State, Young compiled 30.5 sacks and 98 tackles, including 40.5 tackles for loss in 34 games. Young has been viewed by some scouts as a better edge-rushing prospect than either Bosa brother coming out of OSU. If Young lives up to that hype, the Washington defensive front could be wicked dangerous in 2020.

Coach Ron Rivera has gone as far as comparing Young to Julius Peppers and Von Miller. If that comparison proves true, Young would snag double-digit sacks and take home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.