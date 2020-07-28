Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick QB Joe Burrow

The draft's No. 1 pick is ready to sign his rookie deal.

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with quarterback Joe Burrow, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The fully guaranteed deal is worth $36.19 million, including a signing bonus of $23.9 million.

Burrow set the college football world ablaze in 2019 as part of a high-powered LSU offense that propelled the Tigers to a 15-0 finish and College Football Playoff National Championship. Burrow was the main cannon of the Joe Brady-coordinated passing game, tossing an FBS-record 60 touchdown passes while completing 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards. The quarterback attempted over 520 passes in 2019 and threw just six interceptions in a campaign that saw him finish with the Heisman Trophy in his hands.

His air-powered excellence also helped one of his teammates, receiver Justin Jefferson, earn a first-round selection, and set the stage for an even higher future draft slot for a returning Tiger, wideout Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati will hope Burrow can acclimate quickly and have a similar effect on the Bengals' offense, which has needed a boost in recent years. He'll find himself equipped with enough weapons; A.J. Green is back on a one-year franchise tag, Tyler Boyd remains, John Ross is entering a make-or-break season and the Bengals selected a CFP National Championship Game opponent of Burrow's, Clemson receiver Tee Higgins, to add to the rookie quarterback's arsenal.