Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round OT Austin Jackson

The Dolphins were the lone NFL team to have three Day 1 picks in April's draft. Two of them are now on the payroll.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson has signed his four-year rookie deal, per the NFL transaction wire. Miami selected Jackson No. 18 overall, perhaps to be its left tackle of the future.

That's where the USC product played the past three years, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. That just won't be the blindside for the Dolphins, who took Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the first round. The prized QB prospect signed last month.

Jackson (6-5, 317) is still 20 years old and his first contract carries a fifth-year option, so there'll be plenty of time to sort out where he ultimately lines up.

