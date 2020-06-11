Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 11, 2020

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round OT Austin Jackson

The Dolphins were the lone NFL team to have three Day 1 picks in April's draft. Two of them are now on the payroll.

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson has signed his four-year rookie deal, per the NFL transaction wire. Miami selected Jackson No. 18 overall, perhaps to be its left tackle of the future.

That's where the USC product played the past three years, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. That just won't be the blindside for the Dolphins, who took Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the first round. The prized QB prospect signed last month.

Jackson (6-5, 317) is still 20 years old and his first contract carries a fifth-year option, so there'll be plenty of time to sort out where he ultimately lines up.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Thursday:

  • Steelers CB Mike Hilton signed his second-round tender, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per Hilton's agent. The fifth-year DB primarily plays nickel for Pittsburgh and started a career-high eight games in 2019. Rapoport added that he and the Steelers are both hoping to agree to an extension before the season.
  • The Ravens released veteran linebacker Jake Ryan, who signed with the team in May. The former Packers LB has missed the past two seasons because of injuries.

