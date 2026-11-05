NFL Week 9 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game

Why Gennaro picked the Panthers: Riding a four-game win streak, Denver has shot to the top of the AFC West. And yet, there are still plenty of reasons to doubt these Broncos. The offense, quite frankly, is boring. (Well, until Bo Nix decides to put together a game-winning drive.) And the defense, while solid in some of the advanced statistics, just hasn’t been the shutdown unit of the past two seasons, ranking 20th against the pass, 25th against the run and 25th on third down. Yes, Denver’s a perfect 4-0 at home, compiling an impressive collection of victories (over the Jaguars, Rams, Seahawks and Chiefs). But this week’s game is in Charlotte. And away from Mile High, the Broncos have been rather unremarkable, beating the also-rans (Chargers, Cardinals) and losing to the contenders (Chiefs, 49ers). Which brings us to the Panthers: Are they an also-ran or a contender? Honestly, it’s kind of hard to say. Despite being below .500, they currently sit atop a dull NFC South. And while they opened October with an impressive win over the Lions, they closed the month with one-sided defeats to the Buccaneers and Packers. Consequently, this feels like a midseason hinge game, especially with Carolina set to hit the road in three of the next four weeks. Now, it’s possible Denver’s pass rush just overwhelms Carolina’s battered offensive line. And the firing of DC Ejiro Evero could either spark or spike the Panthers’ defense. But with Carolina having a few extra days to recuperate and regroup following last week’s appearance on Thursday Night Football, I envision Dave Canales rallying his plucky team to a narrow home win over a Broncos squad that currently feels far closer to 6-3 than 7-2.