Colts trade DeForest Buckner to 49ers for 2027 fourth-round pick
DeForest Buckner’s wish has been granted, and the Indianapolis Colts’ fire sale is blazing.
The Colts are sending Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, NFL Insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
Indianapolis later announced the transaction.
Buckner, who had previously expressed his displeasure being part of a 2-5 Colts operation, is suddenly part of a first-place 6-1 squad. He’s headed back to a 49ers franchise that drafted him seventh overall in 2016 before trading him to Indianapolis in 2020 in exchange for a first-round choice.
Buckner, 32, also is following his now-former teammate, guard Quenton Nelson, to the NFC West as Nelson was dealt earlier Tuesday to the Seattle Seahawks.
As the 49ers and Seahawks are amid an arms race with division title hopes and Super Bowl aspirations, the Colts, fresh off firing general Chris Ballard, are stocking up on picks, as Ballard had shorted the reserve of draft capital to go all-in last year.
Absent a first-round pick in 2027 (traded to New York Jets), Indy has acquired 2027 third- and fourth-round draft picks and a 2028 fifth-rounder in the Buckner and Nelson swaps as it seems poised to miss the playoffs for the sixth straight year. Running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive lineman Grover Stewart and wide receiver Josh Downs have each been names mentioned as potential trade candidates, so it's unlikely the selling is done just yet for the Colts.
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2020 stands as the last season Indy went to the postseason, which was Buckner’s first year with the club.
The Hawaiian native is a three-time Pro Bowler (once with San Francisco; twice with Indianapolis) who started all seven games in 2026 for the Colts, producing 31 tackles and four sacks. He's in the final season of a two-year, $46 million contract.
Buckner addresses an immediate need for the 49ers, who are in the familiar spot of dealing with injuries. On the defensive line, San Francisco has seen star pass rusher Nick Bosa play just two games this season, while rookie Romello Height, 2025 first-rounder Mykel Williams and rookie Gracen Halton have each been bitten by the injury bug this season.
Buckner should provide some pass-rushing punch to a 49ers front that’s led by Keion White’s 3.5 sacks and will gladly welcome their 2016 first-rounder back to the fold.
The Colts, meanwhile, have designs on 2027 as the 2026 trade deadline beckons on Nov. 10. They’re early to the wheeling-dealing portion of the season, but interim GM Ed Dodd and Co. are most certainly reconstructing for the future and gathering the picks to do so.