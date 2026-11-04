NFL QB rankings, Week 9: Dak Prescott exits top 10; Cam Ward heating up

Sam Darnold still hasn’t found a comfortable place in an offense that cannot run the ball and relies disproportionately on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It works out sometimes; Smith-Njigba’s slant-and-go produced a desperately needed touchdown for the Seahawks before halftime against the Bears. But unless Darnold morphs into a superhero quarterback, he’s going to continue to show some warts. It’s just who he is. ( EDITOR'S UPDATE: Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 with a quad injury he suffered in Monday night's game).

still hasn’t found a comfortable place in an offense that cannot run the ball and relies disproportionately on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It works out sometimes; Smith-Njigba’s slant-and-go produced a desperately needed touchdown for the Seahawks before halftime against the Bears. But unless Darnold morphs into a superhero quarterback, he’s going to continue to show some warts. It’s just who he is. ( Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 with a quad injury he suffered in Monday night's game). Jayden Daniels ’ output isn’t astronomical, by any means, but he does add an element of unpredictability that allows the Commanders to sustain a competitive offensive attack. He’s also good for a few deep strikes per game, even without Terry McLaurin.

’ output isn’t astronomical, by any means, but he does add an element of unpredictability that allows the Commanders to sustain a competitive offensive attack. He’s also good for a few deep strikes per game, even without Terry McLaurin. Bryce Young bounced back respectably after a nightmarish Week 7 outing, throwing the Panthers to a first-half lead and flirting with a fourth-quarter comeback against the Packers. He’ll need better protection and might have to adjust his process a bit to move closer toward the standout he was early in the season.

bounced back respectably after a nightmarish Week 7 outing, throwing the Panthers to a first-half lead and flirting with a fourth-quarter comeback against the Packers. He’ll need better protection and might have to adjust his process a bit to move closer toward the standout he was early in the season. Box-score scanners will point to another 300-yard outing for Deshaun Watson and wonder how he’s landed among the likes of Tyler Shough and J.J. McCarthy. They’ll point to his eight sacks in Sunday’s loss and blame his offensive line. What they’ll fail to recognize is how Watson is running himself into pressure with unnecessarily elongated deep drops out of shotgun, how his tendency to hold onto the ball becomes a problem against aggressive pass rushes, and how his early fumble put the Browns at a disadvantage in a hostile setting in Pittsburgh. Is it time to press the panic button? No. But Watson’s ceiling is still pretty visible, and Sunday served as a reminder of it.

and wonder how he’s landed among the likes of Tyler Shough and J.J. McCarthy. They’ll point to his eight sacks in Sunday’s loss and blame his offensive line. What they’ll fail to recognize is how Watson is running himself into pressure with unnecessarily elongated deep drops out of shotgun, how his tendency to hold onto the ball becomes a problem against aggressive pass rushes, and how his early fumble put the Browns at a disadvantage in a hostile setting in Pittsburgh. Is it time to press the panic button? No. But Watson’s ceiling is still pretty visible, and Sunday served as a reminder of it. Bo Nix is still incredibly conservative with his decisions, but to his credit, he did try to push the ball downfield a bit against the Chiefs. It’s no surprise his most productive throws were still at or behind the line of scrimmage, but hey, at least he isn’t hurting his team with turnovers.

is still incredibly conservative with his decisions, but to his credit, he did try to push the ball downfield a bit against the Chiefs. It’s no surprise his most productive throws were still at or behind the line of scrimmage, but hey, at least he isn’t hurting his team with turnovers. Malik Willis wasn’t quite as good as he was in Week 7, but he still piloted the Dolphins to a 13-3 halftime lead against the Patriots. The second half, however, reminded us of how far this entire Dolphins team still has to go, Willis included.

Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jayden Daniels completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' win over the Eagles. More than two-thirds of that yardage came against man coverage, where he completed 8-of-13 passes for a career-high 148 yards and a touchdown. Daniels was successful generating chunk plays, completing all three of his deep attempts (20+ air yards) for 104 yards, his most in a game since Week 8 of the 2024 season against the Bears. He added another 23 yards with his legs on two scrambles.