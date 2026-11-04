NFL QB rankings, Week 9: Dak Prescott exits top 10; Cam Ward heating up
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 8 QB Index.
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TIER 1
2026 stats: 7 games | 65.9 pct | 1793 pass yds | 8.7 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 270 rush yds | 9 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 70.9 pct | 1267 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 1 INT | 129 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 73.0 pct | 2115 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 70 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 67.7 pct | 1964 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 1 INT | 15 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 69.2 pct | 1748 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 161 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 64.8 pct | 1867 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 1 INT | 80 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
- Josh Allen and the Bills had a rough start against the Ravens, but the extra possessions afforded by a lifeless Baltimore offense gave them plenty of time to figure things out. Congratulations are in order for Allen, who passed Hall of Famer Jim Kelly on the all-time Bills passing touchdowns list. Allen retains the top spot in my rankings because he consistently produces at an elite level.
- Caleb Williams continues to execute Ben Johnson’s offense at a high rate of excellence, appearing completely comfortable and capable of accomplishing whatever madness his coach draws up for the offense. Monday night's win over the Seahawks included a direct snap to D’Andre Swift and jet toss to Williams, who calmly received the toss, turned and fired a strike to Rome Odunze as if they’d done it 1,000 times before. I’ll continue to say it: If Williams keeps this up, he’ll be in the MVP race and the Bears will be in the Super Bowl discussion.
- Joe Burrow lit up Tennessee for 462 passing yards and six total touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions that gave the Titans additional chances to pull off the upset. In fact, Burrow was tasked with leading the Bengals back from a fourth quarter deficit before finishing off the win in overtime. You’ll take the bad with the good when your quarterback is propelling such an explosive offense, I suppose.
- Detroit’s win over Minnesota carries more weight than the average victory because of the defense the Lions defeated and the fashion in which they did it. Jared Goff was central to the fourth-quarter comeback effort, leading an excellent go-ahead touchdown drive against an elite opponent. They keep finding ways to deliver in the clutch, thanks in part to Goff (and Jahmyr Gibbs, of course).
- Brock Purdy was uncharacteristically sloppy with the football in his most recent outing, which finished with San Francisco’s first loss of 2026. If he can get Mike Evans back soon, I expect those mistakes to decrease.
- Like Purdy, C.J. Stroud spent the week resting thanks to the bye. He’s been better than his team’s 2-5 record suggests, but he’ll need to maintain his level of performance to keep his place in Tier 1 and give the Texans a chance of climbing out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Joe Burrow completed 16-of-18 passes targeting out-breaking routes for 154 yards and one touchdown against Tennessee, his most completions and yards throwing to out-breaking routes this season. Burrow was also effective when the Titans blitzed (30.2%, third-highest in a game by the Titans this season) completing 11-of-13 attempts for 142 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, tied for his most touchdowns against the blitz in a game in his career.
TIER 2
2026 stats: 7 games | 65.7 pct | 1690 pass yds | 8.5 ypa | 17 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 80 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 67.1 pct | 1983 pass yds | 8.5 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 216 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 61.5 pct | 2246 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 10 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 63.6 pct | 2124 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 7 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 66.4 pct | 1795 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 77 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
- Trevor Lawrence shredded the Colts, throwing for 210 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 attempts. That’s the kind of bounce-back game he needed after the Jaguars’ disappointing Week 6 loss. He’s largely been consistent and I expect nothing less going forward.
- Drake Maye and the Patriots woke up in the second half of their win over the Dolphins, complete with Maye taking a speed-option keeper for a rushing score. He’s so fun to watch, especially when he breaks out of early game struggles.
- Jordan Love’s deep shots to Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are becoming part of our weekly football viewing ritual, and they’ve never looked prettier. Love has cut down on mistakes and is carrying the offense, which still lacks a running game.
- Like Love, Kirk Cousins is largely carrying his offense. I’m not sure what it means for his future, but we can quell those calls for Fernando Mendoza for a bit. Cousins continues to be the reason the Raiders can score in bunches.
- Patrick Mahomes was on his game during a key second-half stretch of Sunday’s loss to Denver, converting crucial third downs to sustain a touchdown drive that was especially impressive when considering Kenneth Walker III was a minimal factor for a second straight week. Kansas City’s inability to convert in a goal-to-go situation with the game on the line was disheartening, but I’m still encouraged by how Mahomes bounced back after a dreadful Week 7 showing.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jordan Love completed 30-of-41 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and an interception against the Panthers last week. Love completed 23-of-25 passes thrown in under 2.5 seconds for 177 yards and two touchdowns, the most quick completions by any quarterback in a game this season and the most of his career (previous high: 19 in Week 7 of 2024).
TIER 3
2026 stats: 8 games | 65.2 pct | 2046 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 101 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 69.0 pct | 1913 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 46 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 67.3 pct | 2146 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 18 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 8 games | 62.5 pct | 1483 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 112 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2025 stats: 8 games | 60.8 pct | 1871 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 13 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 23 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
- Dak Prescott played a part in Dallas’ disintegration on Sunday. He’s being asked to carry an offense that too often can’t count on legitimate contributions from the running game. Jerry Jones said this week that George Pickens should be seeing more targets. So, have fun disproportionately looking Pickens’ way this week, Dak! I’m not banking on it fixing things.
- Geno Smith has played much better than the Jets’ 2-6 record suggests, and I won’t dock him for his late interception, thrown out of desperation, against the Raiders. He’s largely done enough to keep New York competitive, but his successes will likely be lost in the greater picture -- unless, of course, one chooses to closely examine the weekly performances of Adonai Mitchell or Omar Cooper Jr.
- The Rams have a problem with remarkably flat starts. They’re finding ways to get the job done, but Matthew Stafford posted a pedestrian stat line in Los Angeles’ second straight win (17 of 25 for 157 yards, TD, INT). They’re far from the offense they need to be, and that includes Stafford, who hasn’t looked all that comfortable in Sean McVay’s offense for most of the season.
- Yes, I’ll go out on a limb and propel Cam Ward up the Index aggressively after the best performance of his career. Time will tell whether it was a sign of things to come, but on Sunday, Ward looked the part of a former No. 1 overall pick. He was excellent, composed, sharp and convicted in his decision-making, pushing the Titans close to a huge upset before a brutal sack knocked them well out of field goal range late in the fourth quarter. Titans fans should feel encouraged by what they saw from Ward, though, and acknowledge it’s another building block laid along the young signal-caller’s NFL journey.
- Aaron Rodgers didn’t need to do much for the Steelers in their win over the Browns, but he remains the savvy veteran who can quickly identify a weakness in a defensive coverage and exploit it. I’m still curious to see what happens if the Steelers genuinely need him to go win a game for them, though.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Cam Ward completed 26-of-40 passes for a career-high 304 yards with two touchdowns against Cincinnati. The Bengals used man coverage on 44.7% of their coverage snaps, their highest rate of man coverage in a game this season. Ward completed 11-of-17 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns against man coverage, his most completions, yards and touchdowns against man coverage in a game in his career.
TIER 4
2026 stats: 7 games | 60.2 pct | 1478 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 72 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 62.8 pct | 976 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 236 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 7 games | 58.7 pct | 1921 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 13 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 34 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2025 stats: 3 games | 63.3 pct | 495 pass yds | 10.1 ypa | 1 pass TD | 1 INT | 29 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 65.5 pct | 1806 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 217 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 67.0 pct | 1721 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 13 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 111 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 59.6 pct | 1493 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 114 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 7 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 59.0 pct | 1268 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 225 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
- Sam Darnold still hasn’t found a comfortable place in an offense that cannot run the ball and relies disproportionately on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. It works out sometimes; Smith-Njigba’s slant-and-go produced a desperately needed touchdown for the Seahawks before halftime against the Bears. But unless Darnold morphs into a superhero quarterback, he’s going to continue to show some warts. It’s just who he is. (EDITOR'S UPDATE: Darnold has been ruled out for Week 9 with a quad injury he suffered in Monday night's game).
- Jayden Daniels’ output isn’t astronomical, by any means, but he does add an element of unpredictability that allows the Commanders to sustain a competitive offensive attack. He’s also good for a few deep strikes per game, even without Terry McLaurin.
- Bryce Young bounced back respectably after a nightmarish Week 7 outing, throwing the Panthers to a first-half lead and flirting with a fourth-quarter comeback against the Packers. He’ll need better protection and might have to adjust his process a bit to move closer toward the standout he was early in the season.
- Box-score scanners will point to another 300-yard outing for Deshaun Watson and wonder how he’s landed among the likes of Tyler Shough and J.J. McCarthy. They’ll point to his eight sacks in Sunday’s loss and blame his offensive line. What they’ll fail to recognize is how Watson is running himself into pressure with unnecessarily elongated deep drops out of shotgun, how his tendency to hold onto the ball becomes a problem against aggressive pass rushes, and how his early fumble put the Browns at a disadvantage in a hostile setting in Pittsburgh. Is it time to press the panic button? No. But Watson’s ceiling is still pretty visible, and Sunday served as a reminder of it.
- Bo Nix is still incredibly conservative with his decisions, but to his credit, he did try to push the ball downfield a bit against the Chiefs. It’s no surprise his most productive throws were still at or behind the line of scrimmage, but hey, at least he isn’t hurting his team with turnovers.
- Malik Willis wasn’t quite as good as he was in Week 7, but he still piloted the Dolphins to a 13-3 halftime lead against the Patriots. The second half, however, reminded us of how far this entire Dolphins team still has to go, Willis included.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jayden Daniels completed 16 of his 29 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' win over the Eagles. More than two-thirds of that yardage came against man coverage, where he completed 8-of-13 passes for a career-high 148 yards and a touchdown. Daniels was successful generating chunk plays, completing all three of his deep attempts (20+ air yards) for 104 yards, his most in a game since Week 8 of the 2024 season against the Bears. He added another 23 yards with his legs on two scrambles.
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TIER 5
2026 stats: 6 games | 64.9 pct | 1022 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 167 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 61.9 pct | 1282 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 15 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 70.1 pct | 967 pass yds | 10.0 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 1 INT | 144 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 5 games | 61.8 pct | 679 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 80 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
- Well, I know Kyler Murray can make one throw: the seam ball to T.J. Hockenson. It produced two big gains and a touchdown in another low-scoring affair for the Vikings, who desperately need some balance if only to buy Murray time to throw. They’re still far from reaching the ideal state with Murray under center, but they’ve already made their bed at this point unless Kevin O’Connell suddenly becomes intrigued by a quarterback elsewhere or -- gulp -- decides he’d rather play Carson Wentz.
- I hate to rank Michael Penix Jr. so low, but I cannot excuse the four interceptions he threw on Sunday, regardless of the monsoon in which the Falcons and Bucs were playing. It’s clear the weather created difficult conditions that affected Penix’s performance, but the gulf between Penix’s good (which is remarkably good) and bad is strikingly wide. That means his ranking will remain volatile until he can prove he can be a consistent quarterback.
- What is there to say about Lamar Jackson? He threw one pass on Sunday and suffered a thumb injury on that throw, which might end his season after he’d just missed three games due to an ankle injury. Worst of all: His replacement is likely to land even lower on the Index in future weeks.
- In Baker Mayfield’s two games since returning from a thumb injury, he has completed 7-of-14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers are 2-0 in those games. He didn’t complete a pass against the Falcons (though a Ted Hurst III drop robbed him of a touchdown). I remain curious to see if he can actually get back to his old ways, because his current style of play cannot continue to produce wins.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Kyler Murray threw for 210 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the Vikings' loss to the Lions. Murray averaged 11.2 air yards per attempt, his second-highest mark in a game, trailing only a Week 3 of 2024 matchup against the Lions (11.6). Murray targeted downfield (10+ air yards) on 44.8% of his attempts, his second-highest rate as a Viking. On downfield attempts, Murray threw for a season-high 115 yards despite only completing 4-of-13 attempts (30.8%), his lowest downfield completion rate in a game since 2023 (minimum 10 downfield attempts).
TIER 6
2026 stats: 8 games | 63.3 pct | 1719 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 87 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 3 games | 63.2 pct | 638 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INTs | 26 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 8 games | 60.4 pct | 1542 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 75 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 61.8 pct | 1398 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 10 INTs | 183 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 7 fumbles
- I believe we’ve seen the last of Jacoby Brissett in a game for the Cardinals, and frankly, his benching was more revelatory than I anticipated. His struggles, I thought, were a product of a bad offense, but when Gardner Minshew replaced him against the Cowboys (and completed 17-of-23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns), I quickly learned Brissett was part of the problem. I’m interested to see if another team tries to work a trade for him before the deadline; otherwise, he’ll spend the rest of the season in the shadows to which he’s been banished by Mike LaFleur. (EDITOR'S UPDATE: The Cardinals and Ravens are finalizing a trade that will send Brissett to Baltimore, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter.)
- Tanner McKee looks more comfortable than he did last year, but his productivity and viability as a starter hasn’t yet lasted the full length of a game. He and the Eagles were incredibly ineffective in the second half of Sunday night's loss, which I fear is a precursor of more struggles to come. (EDITOR'S UPDATE: The Eagles are reportedly benching McKee in favor of Joe Milton III for Week 9.)
- Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers in an offense that features two players, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs, who could be traded soon. The Colts are in full teardown mode, and Jones isn’t giving them many reasons to continue playing him, even with their lack of confidence in Anthony Richardson. We're left to wonder whether he might get benched -- or if he too could be on the move.
- Justin Herbert threw two more interceptions against the Rams. The Chargers haven’t scored a touchdown in ages, and the most prominent headline tied to Herbert is speculative articles wondering whether he might get traded. Things are bad for the Bolts, and Herbert remains a central figure in their demise.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times and completed just 8-of-20 passes for 68 yards and an interception when facing four or fewer rushers against the Cowboys, resulting in his lowest completion percentage (40.0%) when facing four or fewer rushers in a game during his tenure in Arizona. Brissett totaled just 17 fewer passing yards (51) across 17 fewer passes when blitzed (3). Overall, Brissett was sacked four times and pressured on 16-of-29 dropbacks (55.2%), his highest pressure rate faced in a game this season.