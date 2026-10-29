NFL Week 8 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game

Why Gennaro picked the Lions: How is Jared Goff against the blitz? That’s the obvious question for any quarterback facing the NFL’s most audacious defensive coordinator. Brian Flores dials up the blitz on a mind-bending 70.8% of pass rushes. That’s the highest rate in the league by a mile, per Next Gen Stats, with no other team even reaching 44%. In last week’s 16-10 win over Indianapolis, Minnesota sent extra rushers on a staggering 85.2% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks, racking up 15 QB pressures and four sacks. Expect Flores to scale back from that season-high blitz rate in Detroit. For one thing, the DC has immense respect for this particular QB, who’s gone 4-2 against his Vikings defense in their time as division rivals.

“Command of the offense, cadence, his ability to just extract information from the defense with shifts, motions, cadence, and his ability to gather that information and make the correct reads, throws ... is high level,” Flores said of Goff on Tuesday. “Statistically, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks -- not even statistically, period, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League over a good amount of time.

“He’s seen all of the blitzes -- he’s seen them all. I think he’s one of the best in the league, and they’ve got a great skill group, and he knows how to distribute the ball to all of them. This is a major challenge -- certainly keeping me up the last couple nights.”

Sleeplessness makes sense here. Against the blitz this season, Goff has sparkling production, ranking among the league leaders in passer rating (123.3), completion percentage (70.0), success rate (52.7%) and EPA/dropback (0.25). I think he weathers Flores’ storm of pass rushers and hands the Vikings their first loss.