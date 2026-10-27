Colts trade eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts have traded eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder, the teams announced on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived guard Christian Haynes, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The Colts are currently 2-5 following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard on Oct. 19, which led to speculation that the team could be a seller heading into the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

One of the first players to be bandied about was the 30-year-old Nelson, who has been a staple on the Colts' offensive line since he was drafted sixth overall in 2018 and is in the final year of a four-year, $80 million extension signed in 2022.

Nelson was asked about the possibility of being dealt last week, and the veteran said he was "just focused on being my best and giving my absolute all every single day in everything I do."

Now, that focus will be directed toward assisting a Seahawks offense that's off to a slow start seven weeks into the team's Super Bowl title defense. With Brian Fleury brought over from San Francisco to take the OC reins after Klint Kubiak became the head coach in Las Vegas, Seattle (4-3) ranks around the middle of the pack in both yards (15th) and points (13th) thus far, clearly feeling the absence of free-agent departure Kenneth Walker III in the ground attack. In the passing game, the Seahawks have allowed a 38.4% QB pressure rate in 2026 (the 11th-highest mark in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats) and given up 16 sacks (tied for 13th-most).