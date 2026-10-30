Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will return Sunday vs. Bills after three-game absence

Baltimore's long regional nightmare is over: Lamar Jackson is back.

The Ravens quarterback is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

"We do think we'll have Lamar this week," coach Jesse Minter said Friday. "I'm excited about that. He's had a really good week of practice.

Jackson was a full participant in practice all week after limited or no participation the last three weeks.

He told reporters last Friday that he was dealing with a high ankle sprain but "headed in the right direction," and that his availability would be based on his pain tolerance. Jackson, originally listed as questionable, didn't end up playing in Week 7, but he's good to go for Week 8.

"I feel like I'm no longer a statue, man," Jackson said. "I'm able to move around a little better, so I can give it a shot."

Jackson said he still has pain in his ankle, but it's "bearable."