Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will return Sunday vs. Bills after three-game absence
Baltimore's long regional nightmare is over: Lamar Jackson is back.
The Ravens quarterback is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.
"We do think we'll have Lamar this week," coach Jesse Minter said Friday. "I'm excited about that. He's had a really good week of practice.
Jackson was a full participant in practice all week after limited or no participation the last three weeks.
He told reporters last Friday that he was dealing with a high ankle sprain but "headed in the right direction," and that his availability would be based on his pain tolerance. Jackson, originally listed as questionable, didn't end up playing in Week 7, but he's good to go for Week 8.
"I feel like I'm no longer a statue, man," Jackson said. "I'm able to move around a little better, so I can give it a shot."
Jackson said he still has pain in his ankle, but it's "bearable."
RELATED CONTENT
In four starts this season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and just one pick. Baltimore is 3-1 in the two-time MVP's starts.
Tyler Huntley started Baltimore's previous three games with Jackson sidelined, completing 69.8% of his passes for 727 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in four total appearances en route to a 1-2 record.
Jackson's return is right on time as he and Baltimore are set to face their nemeses in Josh Allen and the Bills. The former is just 2-4 against the latter, including playoffs, in what has become one of this generation's defining quarterback rivalries. Jackson's 2-4 mark is tied for his second-worst among any opponent, per NFL Research. Buffalo came back to beat Baltimore, 41-40, in their most recent meeting, a season-opening matchup last season.
This Sunday, Jackson and Co. will return to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York (albeit the newer one), trying to get their season back on track.
"The sense of urgency is extremely high," Jackson said.
The 4-3 Ravens take on the 5-1 Bills on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.