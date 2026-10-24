Ravens rule out QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Bengals

Baltimore is 7-12 without Jackson since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11 of the 2018 campaign. It’s 1-1 this season, with Huntley’s record heading into Sunday standing at 6-7 starting games for the Ravens in his career.

In three overall appearances so far this year, Huntley has completed 70.8% of his passes for 429 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

After rallying the Ravens in Week 5 for an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, Huntley and Co. fell last week against the host Cleveland Browns.

Staying in the division, the Ravens (4-2) enter Week 7 tied for first in record with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Bengals (3-2) coming off their bye and a game back in the win column.

Though there’s a big game ahead for Baltimore, concern has to be mounting as Jackson was reported to have a chance to play back in Week 5, but has now missed at least three games for the second straight year.

Just when will Jackson return? Well, it won’t be this week, that much is certain.

Huntley and the Ravens kick off against the visiting Bengals at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.