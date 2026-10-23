Is Ravens' improving defense ready for tough stretch that begins with Bengals?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Amid the fervor of a postgame celebration in Brazil, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton offered a sobering assessment of the team's defense. His comments not only spoke to the unit's current state, but also to what had become of the standard that once defined the organization.

"Happy we got the win, but like I said, unacceptable to be saying we are a 'Ravens defense' -- whatever that means at this point -- and to be going out there and doing that," Hamilton said.

"That" was allowing the Dallas Cowboys to rack up 31 points and 415 yards and dig out of an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter. The Ravens won on Tyler Loop's last-second field goal, but Hamilton's comments reflected the growing frustration of a defense tired of playing below its potential and enduring late-game breakdowns, a trend that has persisted for years.

Three-plus weeks later, the Ravens are providing reasons for optimism that their defense is starting to figure things out. They also are offering weekly reminders of why their defense is still hard to trust.

The Ravens dominated defensively for most of three quarters against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. Yet they allowed a struggling, short-handed Browns offense to extend three fourth-quarter drives, one that led to the game-tying touchdown and another resulting in the game-winning field goal.

It was a microcosm of the team's defensive efforts to date. There have been impressive and promising stretches, but consistency and playmaking, particularly late in games, remain elusive as the Ravens enter a stretch where defensive vulnerabilities figure to be exposed.

"We're just constantly looking for consistency and growth, and I think we're seeing that with our defense," defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said Thursday. "What I told them on Monday: 'Yes, we should be disappointed in the results, but don't let the moment ruin a movement, because I see good things happening.' As long as we continue on that trajectory, everything we want is in front of us."

Defensively, the Ravens rank 12th in total yards allowed per game and 15th in points allowed per game. Their run defense ranks 11th, and their pass defense is 13th. Baltimore's red-zone defense is 15th. In terms of defensive DVOA, the Ravens are 17th. They have, however, forced just six turnovers. Only six teams have created fewer.

"I see the growth. I see better than I hear," Weaver said. "You're constantly talking about the things you want to happen and come to life on the field. But I do see that. I see that coming to life. If there was an area I think we need to take a jump in, it's taking the ball away. Ultimately, like when you look at our two losses in particular, I think we left both games without a takeaway. Throughout the history of this league, when you can take the ball away on defense and protect it on offense, often that translates into wins."

It's a more promising pace than last year's defense, yet by most statistical measures, the 4-2 Ravens are pretty much league average on defense, and expectations were considerably higher. They've been better over the past three weeks in limiting the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and Browns. They are tackling better, getting more pressure on the quarterback and limiting coverage breakdowns.

Will they respond when they take a significant step up in class? On Sunday, they face Joe Burrow and a Cincinnati Bengals offense that ranks fifth in DVOA. The week after, they'll play the Buffalo Bills and a Josh Allen-led offense that is second in DVOA. They'll return from Buffalo and have a short week to prepare for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rank fourth in DVOA.

That's three of the league's top offenses and three of the AFC's top quarterbacks in a span of 12 days, a rigorous stretch that will serve as a major litmus test for a Ravens defense still trying to find an identity and more connectivity.

"There's a lot of things that the guys are getting more in tune with each other, with how we play, physicality, being able to stop the run and the different coverages that we try to play," head coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "There's always a million things that we're chasing, and it's no different this week. I've told the defense now for a few weeks in a row, you see improvement. We're not anywhere where we want to be, but I see us getting better."

In a Week 4 win over the Titans, the Ravens forced two turnovers, dominated on third downs and shut down the Tennessee run game. They also allowed a bad offense to mount three 10-play drives and score a late touchdown that made the game closer than it needed to be.

The following week, the Ravens swarmed a high-flying Falcons run game, holding Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. to 102 yards on 24 carries. They also got a game-ending overtime interception by Hamilton, the first by a Baltimore defensive back all season. However, the Ravens needed a late comeback largely because the defense couldn't get off the field on third-and-long. The Falcons converted five third downs of 5 or more yards in the second half alone.

Then, last week, the Ravens showed their most consistent and disciplined pass rush all season. They sacked Deshaun Watson five times and hit him 10 times, forcing punts on seven of the Browns' first eight possessions, four of them via three-and-outs. Yet, with the game hanging in the balance, the Ravens defense couldn't stop Watson from working the middle of the field.

"You take a step forward, then you take a step back," frustrated cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "You have to be more resilient in the latter halves of games."

It was not necessarily supposed to be this way, particularly after the Ravens brought in Minter, who established himself as one of the league's top young defensive minds while leading the Los Angeles Chargers defense and winning a national championship at Michigan. It was widely considered a coup that Weaver, a former Ravens player who knows the organization's defensive standard and had been a defensive coordinator before, was willing to take the job, albeit in a non-play-calling role

The team's top five -- and 12 of the top 15 -- defensive snap leaders from last year returned and the Ravens added accomplished edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, likely future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Calais Campbell and veteran safety Jaylinn Hawkins. In Week 3, they welcomed back Pro Bowl defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, who missed almost all of last season with a neck injury.

Several players, meanwhile, have said it's taken time for everyone to get on the same page. Two weeks ago, Humphrey lamented what he called a lack of "connectivity" on the defense. Other players have focused on simpler issues, like ill-timed breakdowns in fundamentals and communication.

"The first couple of weeks, we were inconsistent," nose tackle Travis Jones said recently. "I feel like we just need to fall back on our fundamentals and technique. If we do that, we'll be good. When we do it right, nobody can mess with us. When somebody's off here or there, it's not good for us."

Early on, tackling was an issue, not in terms of the volume of misses, but when they occurred. Poor downfield tackling led to big plays, several coming in that Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens have been much better in that area of late.

A failure to generate consistent pressure on the quarterback -- and finish when they do -- has been at the root of some of the problems. Baltimore's pressure rate is barely over 30 percent, slightly below league average. However, Campbell felt the pass-rush plan in Cleveland may have been a breakthrough. It certainly helps that both Hendrickson, who has battled a finger issue that required surgery, and Madubuike are getting healthier each week.

Through six games, the combination of a lack of pressure and secondary breakdowns has led to the Ravens being the worst defensive team in the league on third-and-longs. On the decisive play in the loss last Sunday in Cleveland, Jerry Jeudy pretty much was uncontested as he streaked across the field, picking up 33 yards on third-and-5 and putting the Browns in position to kick the game-winning field goal.

"There's a level of confidence, conviction and aggressiveness that you can play with that we have to find, and we have to find that perfect balance for us," Minter said. "That's an ongoing search. I do think we have good players back there and guys that can make a bunch of plays. We have to continually find the good balance for us of what that is and the types of coverages that we can really thrive in. I think it's just that blend of an aggressive mentality, a go-get-the-ball mentality, a play-making mentality that we can continue to strive for."

Minter reminded the defense during a meeting a few weeks ago that a new coaching staff bringing in a new scheme isn't a legitimate excuse for repeated fundamental mistakes. He also simplified how the Ravens were doing certain things.

Meanwhile, the search for consistency continues, and it will only get harder with the defensive challenges ahead.

"It's a work in progress," Minter said. "I do see improvement, and I do appreciate the way the guys are chasing improvement. I think there's just a level that we can get to from a pure confidence and conviction standpoint in what we're doing that you can play things aggressively, that you can anticipate things that are about to happen, that when things happen on the fly, the adjustments and things like that happen in real time. We're getting closer and closer to that."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.