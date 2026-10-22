NFL trade-deadline buyers with most and least salary cap space available

The NFL salary cap influences how teams operate ahead of the trade deadline.

When a team trades for a player, it takes on his salary for the current season. The amount of salary depends primarily on the specifics of the player's contract and the timing of the trade. Teams with more cap space, therefore, can be more aggressive in which players they pursue on the trade market. Teams with less cap space are typically more limited in whom they can pursue, as they must remain cap compliant throughout the season.

There are workarounds for most cap mechanics, and that is also true of trades. Teams are free to negotiate financial agreements to facilitate a trade. A team trading away a player can agree to pay some of the unpaid base salary so that the acquiring team can fit the player under the cap. Of course, this gives the trading team more leverage and generally increases the price for the acquiring team by way of better or more draft capital.

Teams with less cap space can also restructure existing contracts to clear space. This most often means pushing cap charges from the current season into future seasons.

More cap space means more flexibility. That is a fundamental truth of the NFL's financial system, and it is specifically true in the lead-up to the trade deadline, which falls on Nov. 10 this year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the potential buyers with the most and least cap space. Which teams can be aggressive? And which teams will be more limited?

All financial figures courtesy of Over the Cap.

Most cap space

San Francisco 49ers: $41.26 million

The 49ers started 6-0, and they have the most cap space in the league. They are positioned to target some of the big names on the trade market and will not be limited financially. San Francisco has the best record in football despite dealing with numerous injuries this year at receiver, interior defensive line and edge rusher. The 49ers could pursue all three of those positions.

Detroit Lions: $35.25 million

The Lions have the second-most cap space in the league. They need help at cornerback and safety. The Lions can be aggressive in trying to help a passing defense that ranked 29th in EPA per dropback through six weeks, according to TruMedia.

Cleveland Browns: $13.71 million

The Browns are one of the surprises of the 2026 season. They led the AFC North at 4-2 through six weeks. The Browns could look to add a blocking tight end or help on the defensive front, either on the interior or at edge rusher.

Seattle Seahawks: $12.61 million

Last year, the Seahawks made an impact in-season trade when they added receiver and returner Rashid Shaheed. He was a key piece in a Super Bowl run. The Seahawks could add again in 2026 before the deadline. Offense is front of mind. They need help at running back, receiver and potentially tight end.

Pittsburgh Steelers: $11.13 million

The Steelers could add in the secondary and at receiver. Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman are on injured reserve. The Steelers did sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling off the street, a former teammate of Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

Least cap space

Buffalo Bills: $3.85 million

The Bills have an elite offense. Their weak link is in the secondary on defense. They are pretty tight up against the cap. The Bills could restructure a deal to create some additional space. There are cheaper options available on the trade market that could work out if they do not restructure deals.

Kansas City Chiefs: $2.22 million

The Chiefs could use receiver help. They were already thin at this position entering the season, and now Rashee Rice has been out with a hamstring injury. Would the Jaguars flip Brian Thomas Jr.? That is an interesting cheap fit.

Baltimore Ravens: $2.16 million

The Ravens already sent a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for center Cam Jurgens. That filled the Ravens' most pressing need, after three of their centers suffered season-ending injuries.

Los Angeles Rams: $989,878

The best in-season move for the Rams will be getting back Myles Garrett, who underwent knee surgery earlier this season. The Rams did lose receiver Davante Adams to a severe hamstring injury. He is expected to miss six to 10 weeks. Can they maneuver to try and address receiver?

Carolina Panthers: $919,850

The Panthers are banged up at cornerback, but they are tight up against the cap. They need to clear some space to make a move.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.