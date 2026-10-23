Ravens' Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to make return Sunday vs. Bengals
Despite returning to practice, Lamar Jackson still might not be ready to return to game action.
Jackson has drawn a questionable designation for the Baltimore Ravens’ crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The two-time NFL MVP has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley has started in his place.
Jackson seemed to be venturing toward a return, as he was limited throughout the week in practice, but he could be on the sideline once more.
"Right now, I'm headed in the right direction," Jackson said after Friday's practice. "I can't call it right now, still got a grace period, so we'll see, man, hopefully. But I feel like I'm heading in the right direction right now."
Jackson, who said he's been dealing with a high ankle sprain, explained that his availability will be based more on pain tolerance than swelling in the ankle.
"I feel like the swelling went down a lot," Jackson said, "but just the pain tolerance, just trying to move like I move. If I can't do that, I can't help my team, I can't put my team in a situation to win. I feel like I'm doing a disservice if anything."
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Baltimore is 7-12 without Jackson since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in Week 11 of the 2018 campaign. It’s 1-1 this season, with Huntley’s record standing at 6-7 starting games for the Ravens in his career.
Over the first four games of the 2026 campaign, Jackson looked like his old, sensational self. He's completed a career-best 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and just a single interception.
In three overall appearances so far this year, Huntley has completed 70.8% of his passes for 429 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
After rallying the Ravens in Week 5 for an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons, Huntley and Co. fell last week against the host Cleveland Browns.
Staying in the division, the Ravens (4-2) enter Week 7 tied for first in record with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Bengals (3-2) coming off their bye and a game back in the win column.
Though there’s a big game ahead for Baltimore, concern has to be mounting, as Jackson was reported to have a chance to play back in Week 5, but could now miss his third straight game.
Just when will Jackson return? It might come down to kickoff against the visiting Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to answer that question.