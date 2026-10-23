Ravens' Lamar Jackson (ankle) questionable to make return Sunday vs. Bengals

Despite returning to practice, Lamar Jackson still might not be ready to return to game action.

Jackson has drawn a questionable designation for the Baltimore Ravens’ crucial AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The two-time NFL MVP has missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley has started in his place.

Jackson seemed to be venturing toward a return, as he was limited throughout the week in practice, but he could be on the sideline once more.

"Right now, I'm headed in the right direction," Jackson said after Friday's practice. "I can't call it right now, still got a grace period, so we'll see, man, hopefully. But I feel like I'm heading in the right direction right now."

Jackson, who said he's been dealing with a high ankle sprain, explained that his availability will be based more on pain tolerance than swelling in the ankle.

"I feel like the swelling went down a lot," Jackson said, "but just the pain tolerance, just trying to move like I move. If I can't do that, I can't help my team, I can't put my team in a situation to win. I feel like I'm doing a disservice if anything."