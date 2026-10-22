NFL Week 7 picks: Upset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every game

Why Dan picked the Panthers: I’m concerned that the Bucs have played some of their best football without Baker Mayfield on the field this season, and now it appears he’s likely to return after missing three games with a dislocated thumb on his right (throwing) hand. Even more troubling is that he might be making his return without the services of WR1 Emeka Egbuka, who is dealing with a concussion and a foot injury. That could make it tough to keep up with the fourth-best scoring offense (29.2 points per game) in the NFL entering Week 7. Tampa Bay has a good enough defense to knock Bryce Young off his torrid pace -- he leads the league with 309.8 pass yards per game -- but I can’t overlook that the Bucs have the second-lowest QB pressure rate (29.6%) despite blitzing at the third-highest clip (43.8%), per Next Gen Stats. Three of the last four games between the two teams have been decided by three points or fewer, and I expect it to be tight again. Carolina looks like the better operation right now, though.

EDITOR'S UPDATE: On Friday, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Baker Mayfield will return to the starting lineup on Sunday.