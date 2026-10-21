NFL QB rankings, Week 7: Dak Prescott hits season low; C.J. Stroud eclipses Patrick Mahomes
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 6 QB Index.
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TIER 1
2026 stats: 6 games | 66.7 pct | 1504 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 240 rush yds | 8 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 69.6 pct | 1460 pass yds | 8.5 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 156 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 65.3 pct | 1714 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 1 INT | 76 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 66.5 pct | 1309 pass yds | 8.3 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 57 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 67.0 pct | 1485 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 16 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
- This group is soaring. Josh Allen continues to play at an incredibly high level and isn’t boxing himself into one method of victory, evidenced by his absurd forward flip of the football for a touchdown in Buffalo’s latest victory.
- C.J. Stroud is playing the best football of his career and would likely be at the center of the NFL MVP conversation had Houston not started 0-4. If you haven’t been tracking his season, I recommend you start doing so now, especially as Marvin Harrison Jr. gets acclimated to this offense following his trade from Arizona to Houston.
- Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have to be the hero anymore in Kansas City thanks to Kenneth Walker III’s arrival, yet he continues to play quality football (save for one ugly interception thrown in Sunday’s easy win).
- Jared Goff’s Lions were on a bye, but if you’re in the market for a quietly excellent quarterback, he’s your man.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): C.J. Stroud has rediscovered his best form by relying on the quick game in order to neutralize opposing pass rushes in 2026. Stroud entered Week 6 owning the highest completion rate on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) in the NFL (81.7%), the highest success rate against the blitz (60.9%) and the second-highest explosive play rate on dropbacks against the blitz (28.3%). He then completed 15 of 19 quick passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville on Sunday, and connected on 10 of 11 passes under pressure (7 of 11 pressures being attributable to the Jags’ blitz) for 118 yards and two touchdowns, posting a career high for completion percentage under pressure (90.9%).
TIER 2
2026 stats: 6 games | 65.2 pct | 1480 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 70 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 60.2 pct | 1549 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 25 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 63.9 pct | 1463 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 185 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 3 games | 72.5 pct | 712 pass yds | 7.8 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 1 INT | 110 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 63.4 pct | 1582 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 5 INTs | -2 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 59.7 pct | 1684 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 10 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 71.4 pct | 1361 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 48 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
- This tier is loaded with players who are playing quite well and still have room to improve. Trevor Lawrence is once again playing consistently positive football, spreading the ball among his many targets within Liam Coen’s offense.
- Bryce Young is producing the best season of his career and is finally the reason the Panthers are enjoying success.
- Drake Maye has completely turned around his season and is entirely back on track.
- Caleb Williams returned from injury, was incredibly efficient and showed no signs of limitations from the hamstring injury that cost him nearly a month.
- Kirk Cousins continues to ball and might have notched a signature win over Buffalo had he not made one mistake that the Bills turned into a two-score lead in a wild affair in Las Vegas.
- Jordan Love has strung together a few positive weeks, although his struggles to finish drives in the second half remains a mild concern.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Kirk Cousins completed 23 of his 41 pass attempts for 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Week 6 against the Bills. Cousins completed 18 of 26 attempts for 238 yards, with both touchdowns and his lone interception against zone coverage (+3.5% CPOE), compared to 5-of-15 for 75 yards against man coverage (-5.7% CPOE).
TIER 3
2026 stats: 4 games | 64.5 pct | 944 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 1 INT | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 65.9 pct | 1794 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 21 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 4 games | 64.7 pct | 759 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 213 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 6 games | 61.4 pct | 1487 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 17 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 65.1 pct | 1443 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 104 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
- Much of Michael Penix Jr.’s final stat line was earned after Chicago took a 31-7 lead, but I won’t hold that against him entirely. He still propelled the Falcons back into a game that seemed decided long before the final whistle, and overall, he’s performed better than most (myself included) expected.
- Jayden Daniels’ story is similar, generating most of his production after the 49ers took a double-digit lead on the Commanders. Daniels’ inability to manage key situations remains a concern, though.
- It pains me to admit this, but amid chaos (which is becoming more frequent lately), Stafford’s age is starting to show, especially in his mobility (and some occasional stumbles). He’s certainly still capable of dropping absolute dimes on his intended targets, but the total picture hasn’t been nearly as sharp or consistent as it was last season.
- Aaron Rodgers deserves credit for embracing the short game in Sunday’s comeback victory over the Buccaneers. Now I need to see him sustain it over a full game.
- Tyler Shough dug out of the deep struggle in which he’d been mired Sunday, throwing a few beauties as part of a torrential scoring run for the Saints while also using his legs occasionally.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Aaron Rodgers attempted just 9.5% of his 35 passes at 10 or more air yards against the Buccaneers, the second-lowest rate of his career in the NGS era (minimum two pass attempts). He completed 2 of his 4 downfield pass attempts for 29 yards and did not complete his lone deep pass (20+ air yards). Rodgers threw 37.5% of his attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage, a season high and the third time this season he has done so in a game.
TIER 4
2026 stats: 6 games | 68.9 pct | 1336 pass yds | 7.5 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 1 INT | 42 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 66.3 pct | 1639 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 73 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 60.4 pct | 1033 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 35 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 4 games | 68.3 pct | 662 pass yds | 6.6 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 93 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
- It would be fair to place a suddenly turnover-prone Sam Darnold behind Kyler Murray, but with Minnesota on bye, 20 is as far as Darnold will fall -- for now. Seattle needs better play from its offensive line and to diversify the offense beyond its disproportionate reliance on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Darnold needs to calm his feet when JSN isn’t instantly open. A running game would help, too.
- Dak Prescott appears confused, if not lost in Dallas’ offense, struggling to sort out complicated pictures and early pressures. I thought CeeDee Lamb’s late absence and Prescott’s resulting struggles in Week 5 were an anomaly, but their failure to generate offense against Green Bay has raised a massive red flag for me. Prescott is no longer the quarterback who can simply throw the Cowboys out of their troubles; in fact, he’s becoming part of the problem.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Dak Prescott completed 34 of his 54 pass attempts for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Week 6 against the Packers. He threw both interceptions on quick passes (under 2.5 seconds), on which he completed 12 of 22 attempts for 82 yards (-20.1% CPOE). By contrast, when his time to throw exceeded 2.5 seconds, he completed 22 of 32 passes for 176 yards and his lone score (+5.1% CPOE).
TIER 5
2026 stats: 6 games | 66.7 pct | 1328 pass yds | 5.7 ypa | 9 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 64 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 1 game | 57.8 pct | 215 pass yds | 4.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INTs | 0 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 63.8 pct | 1174 pass yds | 6.7 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 196 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 3 games | 70.8 pct | 429 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 64 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 4 games | 61.2 pct | 501 pass yds | 5.1 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 126 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
- Jacoby Brissett is filling a thankless role in Arizona right now and doing quite well in it, but Sunday’s showing represented one of the more forgettable outings in what is on track toward becoming another surprisingly prolific passing season for the veteran. Luckily, the Cardinals still found a way to win.
- Tanner McKee played better than I expected, keeping the Eagles competitive against Carolina despite the mountain of adversity blocking their path forward.
- Deshaun Watson delivered another low-output performance but once again featured a game-winning drive. His consistent ability to perform in crunch time remains one of the most surprising storylines of the 2026 season.
- Tyler Huntley took a step back against Cleveland’s stingy defense Sunday, failing to produce beyond the first quarter, one week after he keyed a comeback win in Atlanta.
- Jalon Daniels was doing most things properly in Sunday’s game before a couple of turnovers opened the door for a Pittsburgh comeback, which arrived like a storm front that ultimately submerged the undrafted rookie.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jalon Daniels completed 22 of his 43 pass attempts for 164 yards against the Steelers. His 269 air yards marked a career high, 160 more than his previous high. Daniels recorded a career-high 32.6% downfield throw rate (10+ air yards) while attempting a career-low 14% of his passes at or behind the line of scrimmage. On passes that traveled at least 10 air yards, Daniels completed 4 of his 14 attempts for 69 yards, also recording an interception.
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TIER 6
2026 stats: 6 games | 60.3 pct | 1049 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 37 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 61.6 pct | 998 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 66 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 6 games | 59.6 pct | 1290 pass yds | 5.9 ypa | 4 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 55 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 59.4 pct | 1141 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 168 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 56.2 pct | 849 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 186 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 5 games | 57.0 pct | 957 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 46 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
- Bo Nix isn’t making crushing mistakes, he’s just generally ineffective. The checkdown has transitioned from being a safe last resort to Nix’s preferred target, handcuffing the Broncos’ offense and prompting us to wonder whether his job security might be in jeopardy despite Sean Payton voicing it's not.
- Cam Ward’s team won and he made a couple of nice plays, but his overall output won’t stand out in this season’s larger story. It was nice to see him find a connection with rookie receiver Carnell Tate, though.
- Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers and looks nothing like the quarterback who fueled a wildly successful start to the 2025 season. His receiving options aren’t helping him much.
- Justin Herbert continues to make mystifying mistakes amid constant pressure, justifying his place near the bottom of this list, save for the few fantastic throws he completes every week.
- Jameis Winston just lost his starting job after throwing two interceptions and getting benched for J.J. McCarthy in Sunday’s loss to the Saints, a result that shouldn’t surprise any of us.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Bo Nix completed 17 of his 21 pass attempts under 10 air yards for 107 yards against the Seahawks in Week 6, accounting for all of his passing yards. Further downfield (10+ air yards), Nix went 0-for-3 marking the first game of his career without a downfield completion. He averaged less than 1 air yard per completion (0.9), the second-fewest in a game of his career.