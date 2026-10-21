NFL QB rankings, Week 7: Dak Prescott hits season low; C.J. Stroud eclipses Patrick Mahomes

This group is soaring. Josh Allen continues to play at an incredibly high level and isn’t boxing himself into one method of victory, evidenced by his absurd forward flip of the football for a touchdown in Buffalo’s latest victory.

continues to play at an incredibly high level and isn’t boxing himself into one method of victory, evidenced by his absurd forward flip of the football for a touchdown in Buffalo’s latest victory. C.J. Stroud is playing the best football of his career and would likely be at the center of the NFL MVP conversation had Houston not started 0-4. If you haven’t been tracking his season, I recommend you start doing so now, especially as Marvin Harrison Jr. gets acclimated to this offense following his trade from Arizona to Houston.

is playing the best football of his career and would likely be at the center of the NFL MVP conversation had Houston not started 0-4. If you haven’t been tracking his season, I recommend you start doing so now, especially as Marvin Harrison Jr. gets acclimated to this offense following his trade from Arizona to Houston. Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have to be the hero anymore in Kansas City thanks to Kenneth Walker III’s arrival, yet he continues to play quality football (save for one ugly interception thrown in Sunday’s easy win).

doesn’t have to be the hero anymore in Kansas City thanks to Kenneth Walker III’s arrival, yet he continues to play quality football (save for one ugly interception thrown in Sunday’s easy win). Jared Goff’s Lions were on a bye, but if you’re in the market for a quietly excellent quarterback, he’s your man.

Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): C.J. Stroud has rediscovered his best form by relying on the quick game in order to neutralize opposing pass rushes in 2026. Stroud entered Week 6 owning the highest completion rate on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) in the NFL (81.7%), the highest success rate against the blitz (60.9%) and the second-highest explosive play rate on dropbacks against the blitz (28.3%). He then completed 15 of 19 quick passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville on Sunday, and connected on 10 of 11 passes under pressure (7 of 11 pressures being attributable to the Jags’ blitz) for 118 yards and two touchdowns, posting a career high for completion percentage under pressure (90.9%).