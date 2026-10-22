2026 NFL trade deadline: 10 needs for 10 contenders

The NFL trade deadline hits at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10. As we approach that date, what are the biggest problem areas that could be addressed?

Well, when it comes to prospective transactions, sometimes our eyes are bigger than the league’s stomach. However, we did see a number of notable players change teams in the final stretch before last year’s deadline, including Quinnen Williams, Jaelan Phillips, Sauce Gardner, Rashid Shaheed, Jakobi Meyers and Dre'Mont Jones. Furthermore, we’ve already experienced some interesting wheeling and dealing since the start of this season, with Marvin Harrison Jr., Cam Jurgens, Joey Porter Jr. and J.J. McCarthy relocating in recent weeks.

With that in mind, I’m here to identify soft spots on potential buyers. These are the roster rashes that could receive remedies before this year’s trading clock strikes midnight.

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