NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Patrick Mahomes ties TD record; Saints' Travis Etienne Jr. bedevils Bears
NFL.com analysts provide bold predictions -- spanning everything from team-based takes to fantasy forecasts -- for Week 11 of the 2026 season.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
Grant Gordon
Digital Content Editor
Patrick Mahomes ties NFL record, hangs seven TDs on Cards
Did Mahomes, the presumptive favorite for AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year, jump into the conversation for NFL MVP after his five-touchdown performance against the Falcons in Week 10? If he didn’t, he will in Week 11. Facing birds of another feather in the Cardinals -- who are tied with the Raiders for most passing TDs allowed (22) -- Mahomes will tie the single-game league record with seven touchdown passes. After Sunday, Mahomes, who’s twice before thrown six TDs in a game, will be mentioned alongside George Blanda, Drew Brees, Adrian Burk, Nick Foles, Joe Kapp, Sid Luckman, Peyton Manning and Y.A. Tittle. Beginning with Luckman -- still the greatest quarterback in Bears history -- on Nov. 14, 1943, and continuing with Mahomes on Nov. 22, 2026, they will have each thrown seven TDs in one glorious game.
Brooke Cersosimo
Senior Staff Editor
Saints' Travis Etienne Jr. runs over Bears
Etienne returned to action last week after missing five games with a hamstring injury and looked rusty -- to say the least -- rushing for 14 yards on eight carries. He turns things around in dramatic fashion against the Bears on Sunday with his first 100-yard rushing performance and touchdown of the season.
Ben McWilliams
Senior Researcher
Cam Ward has career game against Cowboys defense
Ward is coming off consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes for the first time since he had a four-game streak in Weeks 14-17 of his 2025 rookie season. So far in his young NFL career, the former No. 1 overall pick tends to heat up as the weather gets cold, posting 14 touchdown passes to just two interceptions in games in November or later. I predict Ward will throw a career-high four touchdown passes against the Cowboys' last-ranked total defense on Sunday.
Lance Zierlein
Draft Analyst
Rookie records first 100-yard rushing performance
The Broncos have been searching for a reliable top dog at running back since Sean Payton took the job in Denver. They might just find that guy against the rival Raiders this weekend. Look for rookie Jonah Coleman to earn a vast majority of the carries and dominate Las Vegas' 31st-ranked run defense, topping the 100-yard mark for the first time in his budding NFL career. Coleman finishes the day with 21 carries, 108 rush yards and a touchdown.
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Raza Umerani
Seasonal Fantasy Football Researcher
Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels put on historic encore
When the Bengals and Commanders last met, it was also on Monday Night Football, back in Week 3 of 2024. In a thrilling 38-33 win for Washington, neither team punted nor committed a turnover, something that had never happened in modern NFL history. It'll happen once again when these squads -- led by their former Heisman-winning LSU quarterbacks -- face off this coming Monday in what promises to be an exciting prime-time showdown with no shortage of offensive fireworks.
Bobby Kownack
Digital Content Producer
New Jags call game in Jacksonville debut
Jacksonville gave safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis a bye week after acquiring them at the trade deadline. On Sunday, Bates and Davis will be waving bye to the Giants after Bates nabs the game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter -- in part thanks to a quarterback pressure from his new 6-foot-6, 336-pound teammate.
Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst
Rookie records trio of sacks for second time this season
A number of bold predictions hit last week, including my forecast of the Chargers winning their first game of the season. This week, it will be Gang Green’s first-round pick David Bailey making headlines. The rookie pass rusher sacks Justin Herbert three times to give him 10.5 on the season.