WHAT I LIKE

Maye has proven that he can play at an elite level after finishing his second season in the Super Bowl. The MVP runner-up led the league in completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5) in 2025, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns (against eight interceptions). The efficient campaign showcased the talented passer's potential, as he directed a quick-rhythm offense that relied on his poise and precision from the pocket. His significant improvement from his rookie season under Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt to his sophomore campaign under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels showed the football world that he can adapt and adjust on the fly.

WHAT I DON'T LIKE

Despite a highly impressive 2025, Maye's turnover woes and inconsistencies are major concerns for a franchise that lives and dies by the QB1's performance. The Patriots' Super Bowl run nearly stalled because of a series of dismal playoff performances from Maye that looked nothing like the efficient efforts that catapulted him into the top-five quarterbacks conversation during the regular season. Maye's completion percentage (from 72% to 58.3%), passing yards per game (258.5 to 207.0), passing yards per attempt (8.9 to 6.9) and passer rating (113.5 to 82.2) plummeted during the playoffs, while his sack rate (2.8 per game to 5.3 per game) and turnovers (0.47 per game to 2.0 per game) surged. The slump continued into the '26 campaign, with the third-year pro opening the season with one touchdown and six interceptions during the first three games. Although he rebounded before suffering a fractured fibula last week, his turnover woes and dip in production raised questions about ball security and overall development.

EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?

New England would be wise to exercise the option and extend his deal before the 2027 campaign to lock in their franchise quarterback to a market-friendly deal. Despite his turnover issues and postseason struggles, the Patriots watched Maye lead the team to the Super Bowl after playing at a spectacular level during the regular season. Although Eliot Wolf and Vrabel must figure out why the talented passer struggled in 2026, the tools and traits make it imperative to continue to roll with the QB1 going forward.