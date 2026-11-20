Reassessing NFL's historic 2024 QB class: Trust rankings, from Caleb Williams to Michael Penix Jr.
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. In today's installment, he takes stock of a historic QB class.
The 2024 NFL Draft saw an unprecedented run on quarterbacks, with six coming off the board in the first 12 picks:
- Caleb Williams: No. 1 overall, Chicago Bears
- Jayden Daniels: No. 2, Washington Commanders
- Drake Maye: No. 3, New England Patriots
- Michael Penix Jr.: No. 8, Atlanta Falcons
- J.J. McCarthy: No. 10, Minnesota Vikings
- Bo Nix: No. 12, Denver Broncos
It’s been a roller-coaster ride in the two and a half seasons since, with each of those half-dozen signal-callers experiencing ups and downs of varying magnitudes. In fact, one of them -- McCarthy -- is already on his second team. But after the conclusion of this season, each quarterback’s current squad will have to make a decision on whether to exercise the fifth-year option that comes with every first-round pick. So, this feels like a good time to reassess the group.
Here are my trust rankings, 1-6, and where I currently stand on each QB in terms of the fifth-year option.
WHAT I LIKE
After an up-and-down rookie campaign under former head coach Matt Eberflus, Williams has been as good as advertised in the last two years. An ultra-talented gunslinger with a knack for coming through in the clutch, the former No. 1 overall pick has engineered eight fourth-quarter comebacks (including six in 2025), while transforming the Bears into a juggernaut with championship potential. Williams has flourished under Ben Johnson, becoming a more efficient and effective playmaker, as evidenced by his improved completion percentage (from 58.1% in 2025 to 68.7% in '26) and passer rating (from 90.1 to 95.4). Most importantly, he has guided the Bears to a 16-7 record as a starter since 2025, with a division title and an additional playoff win.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
Despite Williams' success as an improvisational wizard with a no-flinch mentality, the Bears' franchise quarterback flirts with disaster at times. The 6-foot-1, 226-pounder has 24 career giveaways (18 interceptions and six fumbles lost) in 40 regular-season games, with a few disastrous performances, including a four-pick debacle against the Buccaneers in his last game. Williams' big-play mentality can also lead to sacks (106 in his career, but just 38 since 2025), so the Bears need their young quarterback to keep working on playing on time in the pocket.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
The Bears have found the perfect marriage between play-caller and playmaker, with Johnson bringing out the best in Williams. The offense is dynamic, explosive and just plain fun under the direction of the third-year pro, and it operates at a championship level because of his extraordinarily clutch play. Williams' unique abilities set Chicago's offense apart, making the decision to extend his deal a no-brainer for general manager Ryan Poles when it is time to pay the man.
WHAT I LIKE
Daniels is one of the most efficient dual-threat quarterbacks in league history, mixing a polished pocket-passing game with dynamic running skills. In 31 career games, he has completed 66.2% of his passes with a 43:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 96.8 passer rating, with 1,449 rushing yards and 10 more scores. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year has shown "take over the game" ability, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game as a rookie with a less-than-stellar supporting cast.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
Daniels' injury history and durability concerns overshadow his spectacular game. He has missed 12 regular-season contests due to multiple injuries, including a recurring elbow issue that prematurely ended his 2025 campaign and led to a pair of missed games in 2026. Although the 25-year-old has bounced back with stellar play since initially suffering the setback (completing 64.8% of his passes with a 10:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 97.1 passer rating in 2026), the fear of another long-term injury makes Commanders officials pause whenever No. 5 takes a hit inside or outside the pocket.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
Daniels' impact on the bottom line makes it imperative for the Commanders to keep him in the fold. Despite his injury history, his value as a franchise player on the field is undeniable. From his polished, pinpoint passing in the pocket to his electric running skills on the perimeter, Daniels is a one-man show who can get it done with or without high-level playmakers around him. The former Heisman Trophy winner elevates everyone around him, making it an easy decision for Adam Peters and Co. to eventually sign him to a blockbuster deal.
WHAT I LIKE
Maye has proven that he can play at an elite level after finishing his second season in the Super Bowl. The MVP runner-up led the league in completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5) in 2025, throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns (against eight interceptions). The efficient campaign showcased the talented passer's potential, as he directed a quick-rhythm offense that relied on his poise and precision from the pocket. His significant improvement from his rookie season under Jerod Mayo and Alex Van Pelt to his sophomore campaign under Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels showed the football world that he can adapt and adjust on the fly.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
Despite a highly impressive 2025, Maye's turnover woes and inconsistencies are major concerns for a franchise that lives and dies by the QB1's performance. The Patriots' Super Bowl run nearly stalled because of a series of dismal playoff performances from Maye that looked nothing like the efficient efforts that catapulted him into the top-five quarterbacks conversation during the regular season. Maye's completion percentage (from 72% to 58.3%), passing yards per game (258.5 to 207.0), passing yards per attempt (8.9 to 6.9) and passer rating (113.5 to 82.2) plummeted during the playoffs, while his sack rate (2.8 per game to 5.3 per game) and turnovers (0.47 per game to 2.0 per game) surged. The slump continued into the '26 campaign, with the third-year pro opening the season with one touchdown and six interceptions during the first three games. Although he rebounded before suffering a fractured fibula last week, his turnover woes and dip in production raised questions about ball security and overall development.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
New England would be wise to exercise the option and extend his deal before the 2027 campaign to lock in their franchise quarterback to a market-friendly deal. Despite his turnover issues and postseason struggles, the Patriots watched Maye lead the team to the Super Bowl after playing at a spectacular level during the regular season. Although Eliot Wolf and Vrabel must figure out why the talented passer struggled in 2026, the tools and traits make it imperative to continue to roll with the QB1 going forward.
WHAT I LIKE
Nix is a winner with a rock-solid game that meshes nicely with Sean Payton's system. The 26-year-old boasts a 31-12 career mark and an NFL-record 16 game-winning drives through three seasons. With 13 fourth-quarter comebacks also dotting his résumé, Nix plays at his best when the game is on the line for the Broncos. While his individual stat line doesn't impress (64.0% completion rate, 219.4 passing yards per game, 65:27 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 89.3 passer rating over 43 games), the third-year pro just wins and is largely responsible for the Broncos' late-game success.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
Nix's pedestrian numbers scream "game manager" to skeptics who question his ability to play at a top-tier level. He currently owns a sub-90 passer rating for the second straight season, and his late-game success doesn't mask his inefficient play through the game's early stages. Additionally, the play-calling switch to Davis Webb, expected to jump-start Nix's play, failed miserably, forcing Payton to retake the reins after just four games. With Nix's performance and production failing to hit elite levels, he is the toughest evaluation for a front office seeking to match value with compensation.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
Nix has earned the right to be the Broncos' franchise quarterback based on the team's success under his direction. He has guided Denver to back-to-back playoff berths and an appearance in the AFC Championship Game this past January, while being effective in the clutch. Although settling on a fair number for a long-term deal will be tricky, based on Nix's individual stats, the Broncos' success with No. 10 on the field makes extending the rookie deal necessary.
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WHAT I LIKE
McCarthy's impressive bounce-back speaks volumes about his gritty mentality and unshakeable self-confidence. The third-year pro looks like a different player since Minnesota traded him to New York in late September, with John Harbaugh and his grizzled coaching staff running a hard-nosed, tough program. Moreover, McCarthy has found his rhythm running a "one read and go" system that lets him use his arm talent and athleticism as a dual-threat playmaker. While the sample size is small -- four games of significant playing time, including three starts (63.5% completion rate, 915 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions with a 90.0 passer rating; plus 83 rushing yards on 13 attempts) -- the Giants' substitute QB1 flashes the potential to be a mid-level starter in a scheme that meshes well with his talents.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
McCarthy's injury history and inconsistencies in Minnesota are troubling, given Kevin O'Connell's reputation as a quarterback guru and the supporting cast around the quarterback. While injuries derailed the young quarterback's Vikings tenure before it got going, McCarthy's inability to stay on the field stunted his growth as a traditional quarterback. Additionally, the lack of synergy between McCarthy and KOC leads to questions about his ability to flourish as a starter in any environment. With game tape also revealing some struggles with reads and overall execution, the Vikes cast-off is not a slam dunk for every team.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
McCarthy's promising start with the Giants will give him a chance to earn a bigger opportunity down the road, but the front office should take a cautious approach when evaluating his contract. The 23-year-old hasn't played enough games to warrant a fifth-year option at a significant salary, especially with Jaxson Dart (who suffered a season-ending knee injury in September) expected to return as the starter in 2027. Harbaugh and Co. would be wise to keep developing McCarthy, but his play for the rest of this season (and work in the coming offseason) should determine how they move forward with the former Michigan standout.
WHAT I LIKE
Penix is one of the league's most naturally gifted passers, thanks to his exceptional arm strength and quick whip. He forces opponents to defend every blade of grass with his unlimited range and high-arcing deep ball. In an offense that allows him to throw to multiple blue-chip playmakers (Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson), Penix could post ridiculous numbers while operating like a point guard leading a fast break. Although he is still finding his way in navigating Kevin Stefanski's system, the impressive flashes from the left-handed gunslinger could still allow one to envision him as a long-term solution in Atlanta.
WHAT I DON'T LIKE
Penix's injuries and durability issues are a major concern because of the significant time he has missed as a college player and pro. The knee issues, in particular, make it hard to count on him to be an annual 17-game starter for a team looking for stability at the position. Additionally, the extended absences have stunted his growth as a player who should be able to parlay his experience into better play as a pro. While much of his progress is incomplete due to health woes, his lack of availability makes it harder to pencil him in as the Falcons' QB1 for the next decade.
EXERCISE THE FIFTH-YEAR OPTION?
Penix hasn't played enough yet to earn a fifth-year option from the Falcons. Despite a handful of impressive performances, the injuries overshadow his play and make him a risky proposition on the books. Perhaps playing the contract out will allow the Falcons to better assess the risk/reward equation, but there is no way Matt Ryan can sign off on extending the deal based on Penix's offerings thus far.