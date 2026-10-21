A 'disappointed' Jerry Jones would like to improve Cowboys' roster before trade deadline

NEW YORK -- Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he's "disappointed" and "frustrated" with the team's current state, but that hasn't changed his interest in potentially improving the roster before the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

One factor in Jones' optimism is that the NFC East is arguably the league's worst division, leaving plenty of opportunity for even a 2-4 Dallas team.

"It gives me a lot of promise," Jones said Wednesday from the league meetings in New York. "I see opportunity, and I see it legitimately because I know the things that we have the potential to do, both with our talent, both with our schemes, adjustments, I've seen us do (it) in the spring, the kinds of adjustments that you might want to do between the halves.

"I'm frustrated and I'm disappointed that we're sitting here with this record. But I sure know (what) we have in place. It's not internal, it's from within the (looking in the) mirror, is what everybody's got to look for. And I'm not just talking about mentality. … I'm talking about technical, and it's all those coaching terms. You want to talk about all the terms you heard during training camp. It's not a cliché."

Wednesday is the first time Jones has spoken publicly since Dallas' 23-13 Sunday night loss in Green Bay. Jones has a regularly scheduled Tuesday morning radio interview in Dallas, but the league meetings prevented him from participating this week.

The last two weeks have been rough for the Cowboys. They played their worst game of the season in a 24-16 Thursday night home loss to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. They followed it up with a performance in Green Bay that wasn't as close as the final score suggested.

An offense expected to be one of the NFL's best has played like one of its worst in those two games despite being fully healthy. Defensively, things have been so bad that longtime defensive coordinator Mike Pettine came out of retirement last week to help first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

"Not only do I have expectations," Jones said, "I have a really sound basis of saying, 'We're better than that.' We can improve in those areas that have really frustrated us, especially (Sunday)."

Jones has said since training camp began that he'd be willing to trade significant draft capital to improve this year's team. He did so three weeks ago when Dallas sent a second-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for standout cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Jones said Wednesday he'd be willing to make a similar move.

"I don't have a specific (trade)," he said, "but certainly I'll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year. So, that's important, I think."

Is there any scenario where the Cowboys would be sellers at the trade deadline?

"No, no, I don't see that," Jones said. "But I don't rule it out now. If somebody comes along and offers you one of those deals, like the one I made a year or so ago, then it's just too much."

Jones was referring to last year's trade where the Cowboys sent Micah Parsons to the Packers a week before the season began. Dallas received starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Cowboys coach and offensive play caller Brian Schottenheimer has received substantial criticism over the last two weeks for the team's inexcusable play. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys "absolutely" still believe in Schottenheimer. Stephen Jones added that there's "not any question" in his or Jerry Jones' mind about the second-year head coach.

"He explained as far as what we were doing and what we need to do better," Jerry Jones said Wednesday of his recent conversations with Schottenheimer. "He was just as tactical, and there was no, 'We've got to have more effort. We've got to have more depth.' Our conversations are more about just really the structure, the schemes, the calls, things like that."

Jerry Jones said he doesn't envision any more coaching staff moves like the recent addition of Pettine.

The Cowboys have a favorable upcoming schedule. Five of their next six opponents have losing records. They remain the favorite to win a division where the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants have lost their starting quarterbacks, and the Washington Commanders have won only one game.

But if the Cowboys don't turn it around quickly, they could be looking at an offseason of significant changes.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.